Three West Virginia University juniors were honored with All-Big 12 Conference baseball selections as the league released its preseason awards and team on Wednesday.
The team was voted on by the conference’s head coaches with the caveat that coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
Infielder Tyler Doanes, catcher/designated hitter Paul McIntosh and pitcher Jackson Wolf all represented the Mountaineers on the squad.
Doanes hit .279 with 10 RBIs, two doubles, seven walks and stole seven bases during WVU’s 16-game COVID-19-shortened season a year ago. McIntosh pounded three home runs, three doubles and drove in a team-best 14 runs last season, scoring 10 runs along the way. Both were preseason Big 12 selections last season as well.
Wolf went 3-1 with a 1.05 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 252/3 innings, allowing just three earned runs and 14 hits.
The Mountaineers went 11-5 a year ago and earned a No. 14 ranking in the d1baseball.com national preseason poll. The league’s preseason poll is expected to be released on Thursday.