The West Virginia baseball team was blown out 15-5 by Arizona on Sunday at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona, in the finale of a three-game series.

WVU (4-3) clinched the series with the Wildcats (4-3) with a 5-1 victory Saturday, after opening the series with a 6-5, 11-inning win Friday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

