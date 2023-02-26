The West Virginia baseball team was blown out 15-5 by Arizona on Sunday at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona, in the finale of a three-game series.
WVU (4-3) clinched the series with the Wildcats (4-3) with a 5-1 victory Saturday, after opening the series with a 6-5, 11-inning win Friday.
But on Sunday, Arizona scored early and often.
After JJ Wetherholt continued his strong series with a solo shot to left in the top of the first, the Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the inning, two in the second, one each in the third and fourth, six in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Mac Bingham had a massive day for Arizona, going 4 for 5 with two homers, a double, seven RBIs and three runs scored. Nik McClaughry tacked on two RBIs, and Mason White, Kiko Romero, Tommy Splaine and Tyler Casagrande each drove in a run.
Bradon Zastrow got the start and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4 2-3 innings before being replaced by Dawson Netz, who was credited with the win after throwing 1 1-3 scoreless innings. Casey Hintz, Hayden Lewis and Jackson Kent each threw an inning without allowing an earned run.
In addition to Wetherholt, Sam White, Ellis Garcia, Grant Hussey and Tyler Cox drove in a run each for the Mountaineers, who saw a four-game winning streak snapped with the loss.
Grant Siegel was tagged with the loss. He allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk in three innings. He struck out one. Six other Mountaineers made appearances on the mound, allowing nine runs -- eight earned -- in five innings.
Arizona will next host California Baptist on Tuesday, and WVU will remain in Arizona for an exhibition matchup Monday with the MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET.