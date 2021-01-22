West Virginia University’s Big 12 Conference baseball schedule was released on Friday.
The Mountaineers are slated to play 24 league games this spring beginning with a three-game series against Kansas March 26-28 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
WVU will play eight three-game series with homestands against Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma. The Mountaineers will hit the road for sets against Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State and a season-closing series at Texas.
The Mountaineers went 11-5 a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring sports. WVU was ranked No. 14 by D1baseball.com and will return 25 players, including eight of nine starters from last season.
WVU is joined by four other Big 12 schools in the poll with Texas Tech coming in at No. 3, Texas at No. 9, TCU at No. 10 and Oklahoma State at No. 20.
The Big 12 Conference championship is scheduled for May 26-30 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Game times and broadcast information will be determined at a later date, as will the team’s nonconference schedule.