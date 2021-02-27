The West Virginia University baseball team fell to Coastal Carolina 10-5 Saturday afternoon on the second day of the CCU Baseball Tournament in Conway, South Carolina.
The Mountaineers (3-3) held a pair of leads in the back-and-forth affair at Springs Brooks Stadium before the Chanticleers (4-2) tallied five unanswered runs to close the game. CCU hit four home runs.
WVU junior outfielder Austin Davis led off the game with a base hit before eventually advancing to third and scoring on sophomore outfielder Victor Scott’s sacrifice fly.
Coastal, though, answered with a run in the bottom of the first after WVU committed a two-out fielding error to make it 1-1.
From there, junior left-handed pitcher Adam Tulloch cruised for a stretch, tallying seven strikeouts in his first three innings of work. Then, CCU recorded back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the fifth, West Virginia rallied for three two-out runs to take the lead once again. First, sophomore Matt McCormick scorched an RBI double down the left-field line, then redshirt junior Vince Ippoliti followed with an RBI single to left, tying it at 3. Scott added to his production moments later with a run-scoring single to center to give WVU a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom half, the Chants regained the lead on a two-out, two-run homer to give the hosts a 5-4 advantage. It was the final frame for Tulloch, who finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts in five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits.
The game drew even for the third time in the top of the sixth on freshman Braden Barry’s RBI groundout, which scored freshman Mikey Kluska. After that, though, CCU tallied the final five runs of the day.
In the seventh, a WVU throwing error helped give the Chanticleers a 6-5 lead before the CCU scored again on an infield single. Coastal added three more in the eighth, two of which came on a two-run homer.
The Mountaineers went out in order in the ninth.
Davis and Ippoliti each finished with a pair of hits in the loss, while Scott logged two RBIs. On the mound, Ottinger tossed two innings out of the bullpen, while junior right-hander Madison Jeffrey and sophomore righty Skylar Gonzalez worked the ninth.
WVU concludes play at the CCU Baseball Tournament on Sunday morning against Bryant. First pitch from Springs Brooks Stadium is set for 11 a.m.