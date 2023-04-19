PITTSBURGH -- The West Virginia baseball team overcame an early deficit, scored nine unanswered runs and beat Backyard Brawl rival Pittsburgh 9-4 on Wednesday at PNC Park.
The Mountaineers -- the home team in the neutral-site game -- trailed 4-0 by the middle of the third, but took the lead with five runs in the bottom half of the inning on the way to the five-run victory.
The win moves WVU to 5-0 at the major league park, including 3-0 against Pitt.
“I don’t know that I knew that. That would be cool if we moved the [upcoming weekend] TCU series up here. That would be advantage, Mountaineers,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “We have done it different ways. This is probably the most runs we’ve scored. Most of the games we’ve played up here haven’t been terribly offensive.
“We play with confidence here and I tell the guys the coolest thing to me is [Tevin Tucker] got to stand in the same batter’s box that Mike Trout gets to stand in and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets to stand in. You get to share a batter’s box with the Hall of Fame big leaguers and the pitchers that pitched tonight got to put their foot on the same rubber as Mariano Rivera did at some point. For a kid, that’s a pretty good feeling. I think our guys enjoy playing here for that reason.”
WVU (26-11) tallied 12 hits in the game, with several of those coming at opportune times. Eight Mountaineers in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit, led by Tucker’s 3-for-4 day with two runs scored from the leadoff spot.
The Mountaineers went 7 for 17 with runners on, 5 for 12 with runners in scoring position and 3 for 6 with the bases loaded.
Carson Estridge got his first college start and Pitt jumped on him early for four runs -- three earned -- in 2 1/3 innings. Noah Martinez drove home the first run of the game with a double down the right-field line and Justin Acal made it 2-0 in the first with an RBI single.
The Panthers tacked on two more in the top of the third. Martinez scored on an error and a single from Caleb Sturtevant to third brought home Kyle Hess.
Gavin Van Kempen took over with one down in the inning and WVU’s bullpen shut down Pitt from there. Estridge allowed five hits and struck out six. Van Kempen threw two scoreless innings, Noah Short threw two-thirds of an inning without a blemish and Grant Siegel pitched three scoreless innings, before Blaine Traxel came on to finish off the victory in the ninth.
“We probably use more pitchers than anybody in the history of college baseball and we do that because I believe in all of them and I want to give all of them an opportunity to pitch in big moments,” Mazey said. “Sometimes guys are out there getting one guy out. Noah Short went out there to get two guys out tonight. Traxel went out to get three guys out. If everybody knows they have a role on the team, then it makes the team play better.
“From No. 1 through No. 9 in the lineup, everybody -- everybody -- helped us win that game.”
With the bullpen providing stability, WVU’s bats got going.
Landon Wallace brought home the Mountaineers’ first run with a dribbler to third in the third, and WVU added runs with a two-RBI double from Leonard, a single from Braden Barry and a bases-loaded walk of Logan Sauve to make it a 5-4 game.
WVU added three insurance runs the following inning when Tucker stole third and scored on a wild pitch during the same play, Caleb McNeely hit a run-scoring single and Barry hit a sacrifice fly to center.
McNeely added a solo shot into WVU’s bullpen in the sixth to put an exclamation mark on the 9-4 victory.
“Probably a game of what I would call missed opportunities, when you think about the third inning," Pitt coach Mike Bell said. "[WVU's] ability to put the ball in play -- I think they had three balls that didn’t leave the infield after they led off with a flare, so it was timely hitting for them to kind of get things going when we had the 4-0 lead.
"You want to control that, and once that slipped away a little bit, you saw momentum go to their side.”
Matthew Fernandez took the loss for Pitt, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out four. Jonathan Bautista allowed three runs in a third of an inning, Erubiel Candelario gave up a run in 3 2/3 innings and Ethan Firoved had a scoreless inning on the mound.
Wednesday’s game was the first of three scheduled meetings between the two programs this season. Pitt is set to come to Monongalia County Ballpark for a May 3 game, and WVU is slated to play the Panthers at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh on May 10.
Next up for WVU, though, is a three-game Big 12 series against TCU in Morgantown this weekend. Pitt will next host Wake Forest in a three-game weekend series starting Friday.