The West Virginia University baseball team scored six runs in the third inning and won its sixth straight game in a 8-4 road victory at Penn State Tuesday evening at University Park, Pennsylvania.

Austin Davis and Victor Scott both had two hits for WVU (21-10) and all nine Mountaineer batters collected hits in the 14-hit attack.

Scott drove in two runs and McGwire Holbrook also had two RBIs for WVU. Six different Mountaineers pitched, with Aidan Major getting the win after 12/3 shutout innings.

