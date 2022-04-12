WVU baseball downs Penn State 8-4 Staff report Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia University baseball team scored six runs in the third inning and won its sixth straight game in a 8-4 road victory at Penn State Tuesday evening at University Park, Pennsylvania.Austin Davis and Victor Scott both had two hits for WVU (21-10) and all nine Mountaineer batters collected hits in the 14-hit attack.Scott drove in two runs and McGwire Holbrook also had two RBIs for WVU. Six different Mountaineers pitched, with Aidan Major getting the win after 12/3 shutout innings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wvu Victor Scott Sport Baseball Run University Baseball Team West Virginia Mountaineer Victory Trending Now Articles ArticlesActivists blockade Grant Town coal-fired plant to protest Manchin blocking climate legislation while making millions from coalJustice, Crouch talk DHHR split amid Samples' departureGazette-Mail editorial: A bad joke? A sales strategy? Maybe bothWVU basketball: Iowa guard transfers to WVUGoodwin outraises, outspends opponents in Charleston mayoral raceChuck Landon: Hiring Slay great move by HerdPlanned Nitro charter school needs new location; won't use old high schoolStatehouse Beat: A Babydog prize that won't huntPharmaceutical companies: Report doesn't link our companies to opioid floodVandalia Gathering returns to state Capitol Complex on Memorial Day weekend