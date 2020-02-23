Coastal Carolina scored 12 runs across the seventh and eighth innings Sunday afternoon to run away from the West Virginia University baseball team and win 14-2.
WVU (5-3) watched the Chanticleers score four runs in the seventh and add another eight in the eighth as the Mountaineers used nine pitchers Sunday afternoon.
“We’re still trying to figure it out; we’re not going to panic by any means,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “It’s a long season, and we know we’re going to get better as the season goes – there’s never been a season where we haven’t done that.”
The Mountaineers were down just 2-1 in the seventh and led the game 1-0 early, socring in the top of the first when Paul Mcintosh singled in Braden Zarbnisky.
Starter Tyler Strechay took the loss for WVU, allowing two runs, one earned, while allowing five hits and striking out one over 2 1/3 innings.
It was WVU's second game of the day, as the Mountaineers also fell to Illinois 2-1. WVU next plays Virginia Commonwealth on Friday in Richmond, Virginia.