GRANVILLE -- Carson Estridge’s first start didn’t go exactly as planned.
On a big stage at PNC Park in Pittsburgh against Backyard Brawl rival Pitt on April 19, West Virginia’s freshman pitcher lasted just 2 ⅓ innings before coming out of the game with the Mountaineers down 3-0.
But Estridge has improved in his two starts since, with the most recent being Wednesday’s 10-0 run-rule victory over the Panthers at Monongalia County Ballpark in which he threw four shutout innings.
“It felt awesome,” Estridge said. “Coming back from the original outing, I still had a lot of strikeouts out of seven [outs], but it feels really good to come out here and kind of do my thing and be able to get those seven strikeouts without much hits.”
The 6-foot-7 righty from Haymarket, Virginia, allowed just four hits and a walk in Wednesday’s win -- the ninth straight for the No. 12 Mountaineers (34-11 overall, 11-4 Big 12). He struck out the first two batters of the game, plus another in the first inning after giving up two of his three hits, before recording his third strikeout of the game. He finished his outing with seven strikeouts against the 16 batters he faced.
Fellow freshman Gavin Van Kempen threw the final three innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
“[Estridge is] kind of tricky,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “He doesn’t throw as hard as the other guys, but it’s a fastball that’s a little bit harder to hit. We’ve just got to get his endurance up. He had an injury to start the season, missed the first month, so he’s just now catching his groove, I think.
“Four innings was about the max for him, but he went out there, struck a lot of guys out, threw up some zeroes, and Gavin did the same thing. We didn’t give [Pitt] any free bases tonight.”
Perhaps more notable than the strikeout total was how he dealt with adversity in from of 4,070 people -- the largest regular-season home attendance in program history and third-largest overall.
In the fourth inning, Estridge allowed a leadoff walk and a single to put runners on the corners with nobody out. He struck out the next batter looking, got the one after that to pop out to JJ Wetherholt at second base and ended the inning with his seventh strikeout to preserve the shutout.
“He watches Ben Hampton, [Blaine] Traxel and [Aidan] Major, those guys that have learned how to get through stuff like that, and that’s part of the growing-up process,” Mazey said. “We talk about confidence all the time as a pitcher. It’s really easy when things are going good, but when they’ve got first and third and nobody out, that’s when you need it, when things aren’t going so good.
“He threw some of his best pitches in that situation. Kudos to him. That’s all part of the growing-up process. Getting through those situations is going to make him better down the road.”
It was a different result from his first meeting against Pitt at the major league stadium. In his first collegiate start, Estridge allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits in 2 ⅓ innings. Six of the seven outs he recorded by strikeouts.
“The big thing about last outing [against Pitt] was my fastball placement,” Estridge said. “Today I was able to locate my fastballs for strikes a lot better. It’s not that the last one I was throwing balls, but instead of being an outside strike, it was more down the middle. They were just able to piece up more of the fastballs.”
He had made six appearances out of the bullpen before the first meeting with Pitt, with just one run allowed over 9 ⅔ innings, but with WVU still searching for a consistent midweek starter and Estridge getting back into form after the early-season injury, he got the nod.
He started last week’s midweek game against Penn State and improved from his first start. In that 14-2 victory at home, Estridge allowed just one run on two hits and a walk in 3 ⅔ innings. He had three strikeouts.
Estridge now has a 2.29 ERA in 19 ⅔ innings over nine appearances, three of which were starts. He’s struck out 28 batters, walked six and allowed just five extra-base hits.
WVU has one more midweek nonconference game remaining this spring. The Mountaineers will have a third meeting with Pitt next Wednesday at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh.
“Carson’s a super analytical kid,” Mazey said. “He’s super coachable, and you talk to him and he listens and he does things that you ask him to do. If he does that, he’ll have success and success breeds confidence, so he’s got every reason to go home tonight and feel really good about the way this game went, which will help the next time he’s out there.”
WVU is next scheduled to host Oklahoma in a three-game Big 12 series this weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark. The first game is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The league-leading Mountaineers still have a three-game home series against Texas Tech and a three-game series at Texas before the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington, Texas.