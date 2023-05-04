Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GRANVILLE -- Carson Estridge’s first start didn’t go exactly as planned.

On a big stage at PNC Park in Pittsburgh against Backyard Brawl rival Pitt on April 19, West Virginia’s freshman pitcher lasted just 2 ⅓ innings before coming out of the game with the Mountaineers down 3-0.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags