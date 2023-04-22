MORGANTOWN — West Virginia scored six runs in the sixth inning, including a go-ahead, three-run home run from Ellis Garcia, to take down TCU 7-4 on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers clinched a series win, having already held off the the Horned Frogs 5-4 in the opener Friday.
“I just want to win every game I get the chance to play in,” Garcia said. “Our goal is to win.”
Logan Sauve was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth with WVU (28-11 overall, 7-4 Big 12) trailing 4-1, and Sam White drove a triple down the right-field line to make it a two-run game.
Tevin Tucker — who continued his hot stretch from the leadoff spot with a 2-for-4 day — walked and advanced to second on a passed ball, and he and White both came home on single from Landon Wallace to tie the game.
Dayne Leonard added a single and, after missing a pair of bunt attempts, Garcia knocked a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left field for a three-run, go-ahead homer.
“He’s a young kid, and after the two bunt attempts and the count was 0-2, you could just see in his eyes that he was so disappointed that he didn’t get the bunt down,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said.
“I had to tell him, ‘Just relax, man. You’re in the hole. You’ve got an 0-2 count. You’ve got to relax. You’re a great hitter with two strikes. Don’t worry about the bunts. You can’t worry about the bunts. They’re ancient history. You’ve got to be a really good hitter right now.’
“Fortunately, he battled back to 2-2, I think, and got a good pitch to hit. The boy’s growing up right in front of my very eyes.”
Aidan Major took over on the mound and threw three shutout innings to pick up the save. He allowed two hits and struck out four — including the final batter.
Blaine Traxel went five innings in the start for WVU, allowing four runs — three earned — on eight hits and a walk. He struck out four.
Maxx Yehl didn’t allow a run Grant Siegel retired the one batter he faced in a bases-loaded situation and was credited with the win.
“Grant Siegel came in and got one huge out,” Mazey said. “That’s the first thing I notice [on the box score].”
Louis Rodriguez got the starting nod for TCU (22-17, 7-7) and allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Luke Savage took the loss after allowing two runs — one earned — without recording an out, and Ryan Vanderhei surrendered two runs in a third of an inning. Cohen Feser threw the final 2 ⅔ innings for the visitors without allowing a run.
TCU jumped ahead early with a run-scoring double from Cole Fontenelle in the first and an RBI groundout from Logan Maxwell in the second to make it 2-0.
WVU got on the board as Tucker crossed home on a double-play ball hit by Leonard.
The Horned Frogs doubled their run total in the fifth with a two-RBI single to left from Karson Bowen, before WVU rallied for six runs in the sixth to pull ahead and eventually close out the win in front of 3,290 fans at Monongalia County Ballpark.