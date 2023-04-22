Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia scored six runs in the sixth inning, including a go-ahead, three-run home run from Ellis Garcia, to take down TCU 7-4 on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers clinched a series win, having already held off the the Horned Frogs 5-4 in the opener Friday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.