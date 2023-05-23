Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia will have a somewhat unexpected starter on the mound for its first-round Big 12 Tournament game on Wednesday.

Redshirt freshman David Hagaman will make his first start for the No. 21-ranked Mountaineers in the 8:30 p.m. game against Texas Tech at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.