West Virginia will have a somewhat unexpected starter on the mound for its first-round Big 12 Tournament game on Wednesday.
Redshirt freshman David Hagaman will make his first start for the No. 21-ranked Mountaineers in the 8:30 p.m. game against Texas Tech at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
“There’s a ton of different variables,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said Tuesday in a Zoom news conference, “but we met as a coaching staff yesterday and figured this was our best chance to win the first game.”
While Hagaman hasn’t had a start, he’s been effective in his 20 appearances this season, especially late in the spring. The 6-foot-4 righty has a 2.30 ERA across 31 ⅓ innings, and has allowed just eight earned runs. He’s posted 31 strikeouts and hasn’t allowed a run in over a month in a stretch, including six games.
He’s gone 3 ⅔ and three innings in his last two outings out of the bullpen -- his two longest of the year -- and allowed just one hit total in those two appearances.
The first of those two came against the Red Raiders in WVU’s 5-3, series-clinching win on May 14 at Monongalia County Ballpark. Hagaman struck out three batters and his only blemish was a walk.
“He’s pitched great,” Mazey said. “There’s a lot of variables involved, but I think we need to get off to a really good start and try to get into the middle of the game and have a chance to win it. Our starting pitching has been really good the whole season and we’re just trying to line it up the best we can to give it the best opportunity to win Games 1, 2 and 3.”
WVU claimed a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, but missed out on a chance to own it outright after getting swept at Texas last weekend. The Longhorns and Oklahoma State were the other two to have a stake in the championship and enter as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds Wednesday, respectively, while WVU is No. 3.
Mazey said the most recent results are “ancient history in our minds.
"We had a great day at practice yesterday and had a lot of fun," he said, "and guys were hootin’ and hollerin’, and I think our mentality right now is pretty good."
The weekend before that, the Mountaineers took two of three games against the Red Raiders. They held Texas Tech’s Big 12-leading offense to just 10 runs in three games -- the Red Raiders averaged 8.9 per game in the regular season -- while plating 24 runs on their home field.
“That was one of our better weekends of the year. We played really well and outscored them by a bunch,” Mazey said. “Of course, they’re leading the league in hitting and have a very dynamic offense and to hold them to, I don’t know, 10 runs in the series -- we pitched really well against a dangerous team.
“But they’ve seen all of our guys now, so they have a little bit of an advantage as far as knowing what our pitchers look like and the shape of their pitches. We’ve got to try to do the same thing to limit that offense as much as we can.”
WVU will begin “a whole new season” Wednesday in a rematch with the Red Raiders, and will then face either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State on Thursday in the double-elimination tournament.
While the Mountaineers saw several program bests during the regular season, they’re now putting that in the rearview mirror.
“I talked to the team yesterday about how this season has gone so far,” Mazey said. “I asked those guys if they had seen the Rocky movies, the original Rocky movies with Apollo Creed and, believe it or not, some guys on our team raised their hand that they had never seen that movie.
“But it’s like you have to win every round to win the fight. You’ve just got to win it at the end. We’ve gone eight rounds so far, we’ve won six and lost two, so we’re going into the ninth round right now of a 10-round fight and at this point, you’ve got to win one round at a time. Who cares if you won round five, six or seven or if you lost round three or four?
"When you get to round nine, man, those are the championship rounds, and that’s when you’ve got to step up, and that’s when you’re tired and you’ve been punched in the face the whole game, and you’ve just got to forget about it and when the bell rings, come out and you’ve got to knock the other team out.”
For Mazey and the Mountaineers, there’s no question which character they are channeling leading into the Big 12 Tournament.
“We’re Rocky, man,” he said. “We were picked to finish sixth in this league going into this thing, so, in typical fashion, nobody thinks we can win when this thing starts. It’s by no means over, but it’s way easier to play as the underdog than it is as the favorite. We’re going to come out and play with a chip on our shoulder like we always do and see how we do.”