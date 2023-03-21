MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s nine-game winning streak has come to a close.
The Mountaineers, who moved to No. 24 in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings earlier this week, were unable to get the bats going after a fast start and fell to Hofstra 4-2 on Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
“I think when the first two guys of the game scored runs, I think our guys thought it was going to be easy and they didn’t have any idea that team over there came to beat the heck out of them because they sure played like it, man,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “They attacked the baseball at home plate like no team we’ve played this year and their pitchers did a good job when they had to make pitches making pitches.”
WVU (15-5) struck early to take a 2-0 lead in the first, but was unable to score from that point forward, leaving 10 on base in the process. That included three in the ninth with a bases-loaded situation.
Cade Henry settled in after the early struggles to pick up the win for the Pride (7-12). He allowed five hits, a pair of walks and hit a batter over five innings. Henry struck out two.
Steven Kaenzig, Mike McKenna and Michael O’Hanlon combined for four scoreless innings of relief. O’Hanlon picked up the save with three strikeouts in the ninth to survive the late-game scare.
Aidan Major was dealt the loss after allowing four runs -- two of which were earned -- on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He finished with four strikeouts. Noah Short came on for a third of an inning before getting into trouble. He was replaced by Carlson Reed, who held the Pride scoreless over the final 2 ⅔ innings.
“I’m telling you, that’s a good team over there,” Mazey said. “Man, those guys -- if you’re a young kid that wants to learn how to attack the baseball -- they don’t take many called strikes. If you throw it over the white, they’re hacking at it just about every time and they’re hacking at it with aggression. You can obviously tell their philosophy is to do that and they did it well. They’re going to win a lot of games this year.”
Braden Barry extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff double and later scored on a single to center from JJ Wetherholt. Dayne Leonard later scored the sophomore with a ground out to second to make it 2-0 at the end of the first.
Hofstra scored a run in the third and another in the fourth to draw even with the Mountaineers. The first came on a single from Dylan Palmer that brought home Michael Florides, who had moved into scoring position with an error after reaching with a two-out single. Brian Morrell doubled home the tying run the following inning.
WVU missed a chance to retake the lead in the bottom of the fourth and stranded two runners in scoring position, and the Pride later took its first lead in the top of the sixth with a single through the left side from Kevin Bruggeman that brought home the go-ahead run. A second run scored on the play because of a throwing error from Leonard, making it 4-2.
The Mountaineers had an opportunity in the final inning to tie the game or walk it off, but were unsuccessful. Landon Wallace walked with one down and, after O’Hanlon struck out his second batter, Barry doubled to put two in scoring position. Wetherholt was intentionally walked for the second time to load the bases, but O’Hanlon struck out Leonard to close out the 4-2 win.
“You’ve got to give that team credit,” Mazey said. “They made good pitches when they had to and we made some mistakes on defense throwing the ball around a little bit. You just can’t do that in close games. That’s good experience for us.
“We haven’t played many close games. … You don’t ever want to lose them, but the experience of it -- loading the bases and getting guys up with a chance to win the game -- we’ll be in that situation again and the fact that we were in it today will help us the next time around.”
The two teams will finish the two-game, mid-week series with a 3 p.m. matchup Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.