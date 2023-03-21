Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s nine-game winning streak has come to a close.

The Mountaineers, who moved to No. 24 in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings earlier this week, were unable to get the bats going after a fast start and fell to Hofstra 4-2 on Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

