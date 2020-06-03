As abbreviated as the West Virginia University baseball season might have been, it still allowed a pair of freshman players to show the team’s future is bright.
Collegiate Baseball named its Freshman All-Americans and two Mountaineers made the list — pitcher Jake Carr and first baseman Matt McCormick.
The Mountaineers’ season was done after just 16 games, the rest of the slate canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. WVU was 11-5 at that point and preparing to begin its Big 12 slate.
In those 16 games, Carr, a former St. Albans standout, started four of them and went 2-1 in that span. His 1.52 earned run average was fifth in the Big 12 and he was one of only five conference pitchers to throw a complete game. He allowed just five runs, four earned, over 232/3 innings pitched and struck out 12 while walking just three. Opponents hit .171 against him, sixth best in the Big 12.
McCormick, from Orland Park, Illinois, also made a major impact in a short time. He hit .364 with four doubles and three home runs in 2020, driving in 11 runs. The three homers tied him the team lead and for seventh in the Big 12, while his four doubles also tied for the team best and both his batting average and RBI total were second best on the team.
Another native West Virginian of note on the Freshman All-America team was outfielder/pitcher Chase DeLauter of James Madison. The Martinsburg native hit .382 from the leadoff spot for the Dukes with seven doubles and 14 RBIs.