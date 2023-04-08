MORGANTOWN — The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team got off to a promising start against Kansas on Saturday, but the Jayhawks took the lead with a five-run fifth inning on the way to a 10-7 victory at Monongalia County Ballpark.
“Give up five in this league in one inning, you’re not going to win many games,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said.
After the Mountaineers (22-9 overall, 2-3 Big 12) struggled at the plate in a 5-3 loss to the Jayhawks (15-14, 5-3) in the opener Friday — they struck out 15 times, with eight of those looking — they took an early 3-0 lead with a sacrifice fly from Caleb McNeely in the first and a two-run homer from Logan Sauve in the second.
Blaine Traxel started strong with three scoreless innings, but Kansas started figuring out WVU’s pitcher. Janson Reeder got the Jayhawks on the board with a solo homer in the fourth, and then Kansas exploded for five runs in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead.
Jackson Cobb started the scoring with an RBI triple to the gap in right-center, Jackson Kline brought a run home when he grounded into a fielder’s choice and Cole Elvis highlighted the frame when his three-run homer left the building.
Traxel allowed six runs on seven hits over five innings in the loss. He struck out four.
The rest of WVU’s pitching staff didn’t fare much better, either. Aidan Major allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in two innings, Carlson Reed gave up two runs — one earned — in two-thirds of an inning, Cole Fehrman and Keegan Allen each faced one batter, and Kevin Dowdell and Noah Short threw two-thirds and one-third of an inning, respectively, as the Jayhawks added four runs over the final four innings to pull away.
The Jayhawks had 10 hits, and seven of those were for extra bases, including three home runs from Elvis, Reeder and Jake English. Kansas homered three times in the series opener Friday.
“You’ve just got to attack them with your best stuff,” Mazey said. “If you make mistakes, good hitters do that. Hopefully your pitchers will learn from that. You can’t just throw easy pitches to hit in the middle of the plate in this league and expect to get away with it.”
Sam Ireland picked up the win, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in 5 ⅓ innings. He struck out five. Gavin Brasosky allowed a run in 1 ⅓ innings, Kolby Dougan gave up a run in a third of an inning and Stone Hewlett threw two scoreless and hitless innings to pick up the save for the second straight game.
WVU got back within a run in the sixth when Sauve was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Tevin Tucker hit a sacrifice fly to right.
Kansas added an insurance run with an RBI double down the left field line from Reeder in the top of the seventh, but WVU got the run back in the bottom half of the inning with Sam White’s groundout to second that brought home McNeely.
The Jayhawks tacked on three runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach. English led off the inning with a home run into the visitors’ bullpen in left, Kline brought home a run with a groundout and Kansas scored its final run on an error.
WVU plated a run in the bottom of the eighth when Dayne Leonard scored Tucker — who led off with a triple — on a groundout to second to make it 10-7, but Hewlett came on to close out the victory for Kansas. The Mountaineers put runners on first and second in the ninth before Hewlett finished the game with his third strikeout.
WVU left 11 runners on base for the second straight night, and on Saturday went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.
“Just super passive when guys get in scoring position,” Mazey said. “It seems like we take the first strike all the time, not ready to hit type of thing. We can address that.”
The three-game series finale is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark.