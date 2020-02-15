The West Virginia University baseball team gave up three late runs Saturday as Jacksonville rallied for a 4-3 win to even their three-game, season-opening series.
The Mountaineers (1-1) held a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning before the Dolphins’ bats came alive against West Virginia’s relief pitchers.
After a one-out RBI cut WVU’s lead to 3-2, Jacksonville first baseman Christian Coipel hit a two-run home run off WVU right-hander Madison Jeffrey, who would go on to take the loss.
“Late in games, when you play on the road, you can’t afford to make mistakes,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “That gives the other team a ton of energy, the crowd gets into it, and all of a sudden, they are right back in the game.”
WVU starting pitcher Ryan Bergert, a sophomore, went six innings and allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. The Mountaineers had multiple hit performances from left fielder Braden Zarbnisky (2-for-4), center fielder VIctor Scott (2-for-4) and right fielder Austin Davis (3-for-4) but left nine runners on base in Saturday’s loss.
“I think we had guys in scoring position in seven of the nine innings, and we left a ton of guys stranded out there,” Mazey said. “We’re doing a good job of getting on base, we’re just not doing a very good job of getting them in. But we’ll figure that out; our goal is to become a better team with every game we play.”
West Virginia and Jacksonville conclude their three-game series Sunday at noon, with a streaming-only broadcast on ESPN+.