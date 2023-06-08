GRANVILLE -- West Virginia had one of its best baseball seasons -- if not the best -- ever this spring.
The Mountaineers climbed into the top 10 for the first time in 60 years during the season -- including top-10 appearances for the first time ever in some polls -- and earned their first Big 12 title since joining the league by splitting the regular-season crown with Texas and Oklahoma State. It was also WVU's first conference title since winning the Big East regular-season and tournament titles in 1996.
They capped off the campaign with three games in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Tournament at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky, last weekend.
Here’s a look at how some of the 2023 Mountaineers' statistical marks stacked up against past WVU teams:
WINS: WVU went 40-20 in 2023 and 15-9 in regular-season Big 12 play. The Mountaineers beat Ball State in an elimination game during the NCAA Tournament to hit 40 wins and tie a WVU record set in 1994 for wins in a single season. The 15 Big 12 wins were the most since the Mountaineers joined the league, topping a mark set last spring when WVU went 14-10 in league play.
ATTENDANCE: The Mountaineers set several single-season home attendance records by packing Monongalia County Ballpark the second half of the season. The single-series mark fell when 9,152 came to watch WVU sweep TCU in three games April 21-23, and the single-game mark came down when 4,387 came to watch the Mountaineers take on Oklahoma on May 6. They again broke the series record with 10,671 against the Sooners. The 59,894 total season attendance broke the record of 52,671 in 2022, as did the average home attendance of 2,496 that broke the record of 2,290, also set last year.
GAMES PLAYED: The WVU record for games played in a season remains at 62, which the Mountaineers played in 2017. The 60 games played this spring ties for third all-time with the 2019 squad that hosted a regional. The 1994 team played 61 games.
AT-BATS: The Mountaineers had 2,046 at-bats this spring, which is third in a single season in program history. The 2017 team had 2,136 and the 2006 team had 2,078.
HITS: The Mountaineers had 601 hits in 2023, which didn’t crack the top five in a single season all-time by WVU, but second baseman JJ Wetherholt’s 101 tied an individual record set by Tyler Kuhn in 2008.
RUNS: WVU scored 465 runs this spring, which is the fourth-most in a single season for WVU, behind the 525 in 2009, 496 in 1998 and 477 in 2008, and ahead of the 452 runs the Mountaineers plated in 2006.
DOUBLES: The 136 doubles WVU hit in 2023 were the second-most all-time, one ahead of the 2008 team but still well shy of the 161 hit by the Mountaineers in 2009.
TRIPLES: WVU had 16 triples this spring, which is two shy from making it into the top five in a single season. The 1994 and 2017 teams each hit 18 to tie for fourth, while the top mark is a whopping 30 set in 2008.
HOME RUNS: With Landon Wallace’s home run in the regional opener against Indiana, the Mountaineers broke the program record for home runs in a season previously held by the 2003 team that hit 76. The Mountaineers finished with 81 this spring, led by 16 from Wetherholt. He was one of four Mountaineers to reach double digits, along with Grant Hussey, Caleb McNeely and Wallace, who had 14, 13 and 11, respectively.
RBI: WVU posted 419 RBIs in 2023, which is the fourth-most in a single season. The top three spots are held by the 2009, 2008 and 1998 teams, which had 491, 444 and 442 RBIs, respectively.
TOTAL BASES: The program record of 1,080 total bases set in 2009 still stands, but the Mountaineers posted 1,012 this spring to finish second, seven ahead of the 2006 team.
EXTRA-BASE HITS: WVU had 233 extra-base hits during the spring. It’s the second-most all-time, behind the 2009 team’s 242.
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE: Despite the power numbers put up by the Mountaineers in 2023, their .495 team slugging percentage doesn’t crack the top five. The top mark is held by the 2009 team, which had a .564 mark.
ON-BASE PERCENTAGE: Like the slugging percentage, WVU’s .411 on-base percentage didn’t make the top five single-season marks all time. The best is a .475 percentage posted in 1987.
STOLEN BASES: The Mountaineers were still a good distance from the record 156 stolen bases by last year’s team, but the 129 this spring was good for second all-time in WVU history.
HIT BY PITCH: The Mountaineers were hit by more pitches -- 106 -- than ever before. The previous season high was 89 during the 2009 season.
WALKS: In addition to the hit-by-pitch record, the Mountaineers set the single-season walks record by taking 323 bases on balls. The previous record was 257 set by the 2017 and 2019 teams.
STRIKEOUTS: The Mountaineers struck out 489 times this spring, which is the second-most all time. The 2019 team struck out 497 times.
ERA: WVU posted a team 4.51 ERA this spring, which was well away from the top-five marks since 1959, the best of which was 1.46 in 1964.
SAVES: The 12 saves this season by WVU’s pitching staff is tied for fifth-most since 1959 with the 1996, 2014 and 2018 teams. The most was 15 by the 2019 squad.
STRIKEOUTS: WVU’s pitching staff had 510 strikeouts in 2023, which ranks fifth since 1959 by a Mountaineer team. The 2019 team’s 595 is the WVU record since 1959.