GRANVILLE -- West Virginia had one of its best baseball seasons -- if not the best -- ever this spring.

The Mountaineers climbed into the top 10 for the first time in 60 years during the season -- including top-10 appearances for the first time ever in some polls -- and earned their first Big 12 title since joining the league by splitting the regular-season crown with Texas and Oklahoma State. It was also WVU's first conference title since winning the Big East regular-season and tournament titles in 1996.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

