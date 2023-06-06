LEXINGTON, Ky. -- West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt’s historic season came to a close with the Mountaineers’ 10-0 loss Sunday to Kentucky in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament’s Lexington Regional, but he didn’t go out without a fight.
The sophomore was named to the Lexington All-Region Team following its conclusion Monday and ended his season as the nation’s leader in batting average this season.
“I would be remiss if I didn't say, too, part of this season was having a guy that I feel is deserving of the Golden Spikes in JJ,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said after the season-ending loss. “The best season I've ever seen by a single player.
“But beyond that, the type of teammate he is, the type of leader he is, what he does off the field is equally as impressive as what he does on the field. So I've never been part of a season like that. So kudos to JJ for being a Mountaineer.”
Wetherholt went 7 for 13 in three games in the regional. He had a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and a stolen base while going error-free defensively. He had three hits in the season finale against Kentucky, and drew the attention of the SEC foe and No. 12 national seed of the 64-team NCAA tournament.
"Third hit of the day for WVU's [Wetherholt], who is a sensational player,” the Kentucky Baseball Twitter account posted following his eighth-inning double in his final at-bat of the season. “Leads the nation in batting average. Hat tip, young man. Much respect.”
That final hit boosted Wetherholt to a .449 average and gave him 101 hits for the season, tying a program record set by Tyler Kuhn in 2008. His .449 average put him past FAU’s Nolan Schanuel for the top spot in the country. The player with the next-highest average on the list still playing this spring is LSU’s Dylan Crews, who has a .426 average entering the Super Regionals, in which the Tigers will host Kentucky.
If Wetherholt remains in the top spot, he’d become the first Mountaineer to lead the country in hitting. His average is the highest by a Power Five player since Buster Posey hit .463 for Florida State in 2008.
“I think it's definitely pretty cool,” Wetherholt said after Sunday’s game. “Honestly I think [Posey] makes that stat way better because everyone knows who Buster Posey is. It's something I didn't think would happen this year for me, at least, but it's definitely a really cool thing.”
Wetherholt’s 101 hits this spring included a team-leading 24 doubles, three triples and a team-high 16 home runs. He drove in 60 runs and scored 67 times -- both of which also led WVU. He stole 36 bases on 44 attempts, posted a 1.304 OPS, .787 slugging percentage and .517 on-base percentage.
Wetherholt's season batting average tops Dan DiBartolomeo’s program-record .439 average in 2009 and he moves into seventh on the program’s single-season runs scored list.
On WVU’s single-season lists, his doubles rank sixth, his home run total is tied for third and his RBI tally ties for sixth. Wetherholt’s 177 total bases in 2023 ties Jedd Gyorko’s WVU record set in 2010, his slugging percentage is now the third-best mark and his 36 stolen bases are second.
The Mars, Pennsylvania, native was the program’s first Big 12 Player of the Year, and he is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player. He was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News.
Wetherholt was also named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators with his 3.90 GPA.
Despite all of his individual accomplishments this season, Wetherholt's focus remained on the Mountaineers and he says he’ll remember the year by getting to play in the NCAA tournament, after WVU felt it should have made the event last year but didn’t.
“We thought we did enough to make it to one, but we didn't get put in,” Wetherholt said. “So I think just going to one this year was really cool and gave us an opportunity to play at the biggest stage.”
Wetherholt addressed rumors of the possibility of entering the transfer portal on the 3 Guys Before the Game podcast in mid-May, and said he had no intentions of going anywhere else for the 2024 season.
"It’s kind of funny," he said, "I’ll see stuff that’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s going to the draft, there’s no chance he comes back.’ People don’t even understand the concept that I can’t, as much as I want to. I can’t do it. There’s a ton of that stuff going around, but I chose West Virginia to finish my career here.
“I don’t think it should even be up in the air. There’s no intention of me going anywhere.”
Before next season, Wetherholt will take part in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, where he will try to become the first Mountaineer to make the 26-man roster.
He’s one of just 56 non-draft eligible college players to be featured at the training camp, which will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, from June 25-29.
The goal for him this offseason is to just keep doing what he did all spring.
“You know, he only hit .450, which means he makes more outs than he gets hits,” Mazey joked.
“JJ just needs to continue to be JJ. What adjectives can you use? What superlatives can you use to describe that guy? Nobody's ever been perfect at the game of baseball, but he's as close as you can get. Nobody's, like you said, since Buster Posey hit that high in a college baseball season. And he's a great defender, steals bases. He does everything you have to do. ...
“Could you imagine if we had two or three guys like him in the lineup at the same time? That's the goal. So JJ needs to just keep being JJ.”