LEXINGTON, Ky. -- West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt’s historic season came to a close with the Mountaineers’ 10-0 loss Sunday to Kentucky in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament’s Lexington Regional, but he didn’t go out without a fight.

The sophomore was named to the Lexington All-Region Team following its conclusion Monday and ended his season as the nation’s leader in batting average this season.

