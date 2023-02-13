MORGANTOWN -- Whenever the topics of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness are brought up to Randy Mazey, he hears about how it is the ruination of college athletics.
But West Virginia’s coach, who will begin his 11th season at the helm Friday with a three-game series at Georgia Southern, is trying to change the perception around the state about what he calls “West Virginia’s greatest opportunity.”
“This is a very, very pivotal time in West Virginia athletics and I think people need educated on the NIL and the transfer portal and how we can use it to our advantage because, if you’re not educated, then it’s hard to change your mind and you can’t have progress without change,” Mazey said last week in a preseason Zoom call with reporters. “I heard [WVU athletic director] Wren Baker say it in our staff meeting -- if you can’t change your mind, you can’t change anything.
“We need people to jump on board with this because we’ve got an opportunity now -- we can either be the Yankees and the Dodgers, who play in the playoffs all the time, or we can be the major league team up the road that traditionally doesn’t have the history of investing in their players.”
The Mountaineers are coming off a season in which they finished 33-22 overall and 14-10 in Big 12 play. WVU missed the NCAA Tournament, which Mazey said made for a long offseason and put a chip on his team’s shoulder.
WVU was impacted by the portal following the season, too.
Austin Davis -- who was second on the team among regular starters with a .330 batting average, .402 on base percentage and 29 stolen bases -- enters the 2023 season in the Big 12, but he’s now at TCU after playing in 164 games with 136 starts over four seasons in Morgantown.
McGwire Holbrook, who was third on the team with a .327 batting average and had a team-high .509 slugging percentage in 54 appearances with 47 starts in 2022, transferred to Florida State after two seasons with the Mountaineers.
Mikey Kluska is now at Richmond -- against whom the Mountaineers play on March 5 -- after making 50 appearances with 43 starts last spring, and Nathan Blasick is at New Orleans after hitting .271 with three homers in 39 games, including 14 starts.
Pitcher Tyler Strechay is now at Delaware after making 10 appearances on the mound with three starts in 2022. Zach Ottinger, who threw 22 1-3 innings over 17 appearances last spring and spent four seasons at WVU, transferred back to his home state to play at Georgia State, and Trent Hodgon is on USC Upstate’s roster after one season with the Mountaineers in which he pitched eight innings in 10 appearances.
Ben Abernathy is at UAB after making appearances both in the field and on the mound last season, and Daniel Ouderkirk is at Penn State after pitching in 23 games over the last two seasons at WVU. Deaton Oak, who tallied just one inning pitched, is at Austin Peay.
“The traditional formula for winning, what we’ve done here, is outworked everybody and recruited really well, really talented players, have a great team culture and developed our kids,” Mazey said.
“It’s no secret -- people, I guess, hate to admit it -- but in West Virginia, if we let people come in here and cherry-pick our best players after every year, our best young players, and convince them one way or another to get in the transfer portal, whether it’s NIL association or not, there’s literally no way to have success that way. If you owned a business and let your competitors come in and take your five best employees every year without notice, realistically, what are your chances of having a successful business?”
The Mountaineers brought in a handful of Division I transfers, including outfielder Landon Wallace, who hit over .300 with five homers last year as a sophomore at Nevada, Blaine Traxel, who spent the last four seasons pitching at Cal State Northridge, Grant Siegel, who pitched one season at Tulane last year as a freshman, and Keegan Allen, who spent his freshman season with College World Series runner-up Oklahoma in 2022.
Mazey points to players like Maui Ahuna, who he called “the best shortstop in our league” before he left Kansas for Tennessee, Tommy White, who Mazey said was “the best freshman hitter in the country last year" and is now at LSU after hitting 27 homers at NC State last season, and Paul Skenes, who won the John Olerud Award as the best two-way player in college baseball last year at Air Force. He's also at LSU.
“You never know what’s true and what isn’t, but you hear all the rumors of what kind of packages this kid’s getting, NIL packages to go to different schools. There’s been some real impact,” Mazey said. “There’s impact all over the country and you just can’t sit here and let the top 15 or 20 programs in the country continue to be the top 15 and 20 programs because they are the only ones investing. That’s why I’m trying to get the word out as much as I can that this could become a wonderful opportunity for the Mountaineers.”
Country Roads Trust was formed roughly a year ago by Ken Kendrick and Oliver Luck to arrange NIL opportunities for WVU athletes to accept contributions from Mountaineers supporters and has seen much growth during that time. Mazey’s wife, Amanda, is the director of social engagement for the collective.
Mazey believes WVU could have an advantage when it comes to the topic. The Mountaineers are one of just two Division I universities in the state and the only one competing at the Power Five level. And they possess a larger fan base than Marshall.
There are four teams in the Big 12 alone in the state of Texas, two in Oklahoma and two in Kansas. Iowa State is also in the league but doesn’t have a baseball program, and the state also has Iowa, Northern Iowa and Drake competing in Division I athletics.
Mazey is not naïve to the fact some of those programs have more resources and said it’s “the battle we will continue to fight here,” but he believes it is an opportunity for a greater number of people to participate.
“I know everybody in the state of West Virginia can’t give us six and seven figures, but if people will just participate, you will see the results. We just need people to participate,” Mazey said. “What a great feeling it would be for a fan anywhere in the state of West Virginia to participate and two or three years from now you see West Virginia playing in the College World Series, and that fan can stand up and go to work and say, ‘Hey man, I had something to do with that. I participated in that. I’m somewhat responsible for their success.’
“I just want people to get excited about it. Three years from now, every team that plays in the College World Series is going to have a player at every position who has probably gotten a nice NIL package, and if you add all those players together on the roster of all the NIL money they’ve collected, it’s probably going to be pretty significant. ... If people around the state want the Mountaineers to play in Omaha, they have a chance to affect that more now than ever.”