West Virginia University junior Paul McIntosh hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th inning to lift the Mountaineers to a 2-1, series-clinching win at Mercer on Sunday in Macon, Georgia.
McIntosh, a catcher and designated hitter for WVU, did not enter Sunday's game until the ninth inning and came to the plate in the 11th with two outs and nobody on base. The Miami Gardens, Florida native smashed a ball deep over the fence in center field for a solo home run to give the Mountaineers (10-5) the lead for good.
"This was a big win, big weekend," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "Mercer is a really good team, and I think they're going to win their league. That'll look good for us to win a series on the road against a good team. We used the whole bench and then some -- [junior left-handed pitcher] Jackson Wolf gets an at-bat and [freshman right-handed pitcher] Tyler Strechay plays left field. That's the kind of team we have. All the position players are capable of helping us, and in bits and pieces, we had to use them all."
Former St. Albans High standout and Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year Jake Carr pitched 4 2/3 innings for West Virginia on Sunday, with the freshman allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Senior Braden Zarbnisky came out of the bullpen to pitch the 10th and 11th innings to get the win for the Mountaineers.
WVU returns home this week to host Liberty on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark in Granville.