Caleb McNeely hit for the cycle, Ben Hampton struck out 10 batters and the No. 24 West Virginia baseball team took down Kansas State 8-3 in its Big 12 Conference opener on Friday at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
McNeely had one of three homers for the Mountaineers (20-6) as part of the first cycle by a WVU player since 2014. The right fielder finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored.
JJ Wetherholt homered for WVU in his 3-for-5 day, which also included a double, a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Grant Hussey tacked on the Mountaineers’ third homer on the windy evening in Manhattan and finished with two RBIs.
Ben Hampton earned the win after a rocky start. He allowed three runs -- two in the first inning -- on five hits and four walks in 6⅔ innings. He struck out 10. Carlson Reed threw two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts, before Noah Short came in to record the game’s final out.
Owen Boerema took the loss, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and a walk in six innings. He finished with six strikeouts. Ty Ruhl allowed a run in two innings and Kyler Heyne pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
After Boerema struck out the side in order to start the game, the Wildcat bats gave him some early support. Brendan Jones and Kaele Culpepper each hit solo shots to right-center in the bottom of the first to put K-State up 2-0 early.
WVU tied things up the next inning with a leadoff home run from McNeely and a double from Hussey that brought home Ellis Garcia, who reached with a double of his own.
McNeely singled home a run in the third to give WVU its first lead of the game, and added an RBI double to right in the fifth to make it 4-2. Sam White tacked on a run with an RBI groundout later in the fifth, and Wetherholt blasted a ball over the right-field wall in the sixth to add two more to the Mountaineers’ total, putting them ahead 7-2.
Cash Rugely walked home a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut K-State’s deficit to four, but that was as close as the Wildcats came.
Hussey homered to left in the eighth to cap off a Mountaineers win in their first Big 12 game of the season.
WVU and K-State will continue the three-game series with a 5 p.m. game Saturday.