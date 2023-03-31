Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Caleb McNeely hit for the cycle, Ben Hampton struck out 10 batters and the No. 24 West Virginia baseball team took down Kansas State 8-3 in its Big 12 Conference opener on Friday at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

McNeely had one of three homers for the Mountaineers (20-6) as part of the first cycle by a WVU player since 2014. The right fielder finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

