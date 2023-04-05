The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team swept the season series with its in-state foe.
With the help of two home runs from Caleb McNeely -- including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the eighth inning -- the Mountaineers took down Marshall 15-9 in front of 5,047 fans on Wednesday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
“We’ve just got to find out who can perform in an atmosphere like this,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “Jeez, they compete so hard against us. I don’t know how they play in their other 54 games, but when they play against us, man, it’s always a dogfight.
“I told the guys before the game, the guys that aren’t from West Virginia that don’t know what West Virginia-Marshall is all about in this area, they had no idea what was getting ready to happen with this atmosphere tonight. It was great that they saw that. I don’t think we’ll ever have a letdown against this team again. Now they know the importance of this game.”
WVU (22-7), which beat Marshall 9-7 in a sloppy game last week at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, tallied three homers Wednesday. Grant Hussey had the other as part of his three-RBI day, and the Mountaineers totaled 16 hits in the victory. McNeely finished the day with four RBIs.
Gavin Van Kempen got the start, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings. The Mountaineers used eight pitchers in the game; Maxx Yehl was credited with the win after throwing a scoreless inning of relief and Carlson Reed pitched the final inning to close out the victory.
Marshall (13-13) homered three times in the loss -- a two-run home run from Luke Edwards, a solo shot from Chris Noble and a grand slam from Christian Lucio.
Chad Heiner got the start and allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings. He had one strikeout. Cole Agemy allowed a pair of runs in 2 1/3 innings, Drew Harlow took the loss after allowing three runs in an inning, and Nicholas Weyrich allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning. Jalen Hollins struck out the one batter he faced in the ninth.
The two played a sloppy game last week -- there were a combined seven errors and 20 players put on base by either walks or hit batters -- but Wednesday’s meeting was cleaner with just one error. Marshall’s pitchers walked seven batters in the latest loss, with five of those coming in the final two innings as WVU pulled out the win.
“Little things,” Marshall coach Greg Beals said. “We did a lot of the big things right. We got big hits, we scored runs. I think we had 13 hits and nine runs, and that’s enough to win a ball game. Then we get down to crunch time and the free bases really hurt us. Their last nine runs, I think we walked six of them on base.
“Now, they got hits -- give them credit; that’s a good ball club. That’s the difference in the ball game. You get down to crunch time and they executed, they had really good at-bats. We helped them on the mound, but give them some credit. … They play clean and they play tough, and that’s what we need to get better at, is being tough.”
Hussey opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the top of the second, and Edwards added a two-run shot of his own the following inning to tie things up. An RBI groundout from Calin Smith gave Marshall its first lead of the night.
WVU tied the game with a Marshall error in the fourth, but the Herd retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning on Noble’s homer to left.
An RBI double from Braden Barry and a two-run home run to left-center from McNeely put WVU on top 6-4 in the fifth, and Marshall went back ahead in grand fashion -- with a ball hit by Lucio over the wall in right with the bases loaded.
WVU tied the game in the seventh with back-to-back doubles from Landon Wallace and Hussey, but Marshall again took the lead in the bottom of the inning with a run-scoring single from Noble.
The Mountaineers drew three straight walks to start the eighth, and tied the game when Dayne Leonard grounded into a double play. McNeely got a pitch to hit and followed with his second homer of the game -- a deep blast well over the United Rentals sign in left-center.
“I just try to say, ‘Yes, yes, yes, no,’ as much as I can,” McNeely said. “I just hope they throw me fastballs.”
WVU added insurance in the ninth with an RBI single from Tevin Tucker, a run-scoring double from Barry and a single from Leonard that brought two more runs home to make it 15-9.
Reed struck out the side in the ninth to close out WVU’s second win over Marshall of the season.
Marshall will return to GoMart Ballpark for a three-game Sun Belt series against Louisiana, which starts with a 6 p.m. game Thursday.
WVU will be back in Morgantown this weekend to return to Big 12 action. The Mountaineers are set to to start a three-game series against Kansas with a 6:30 p.m. matchup Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark.