The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team swept the season series with its in-state foe.

With the help of two home runs from Caleb McNeely -- including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the eighth inning -- the Mountaineers took down Marshall 15-9 in front of 5,047 fans on Wednesday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

