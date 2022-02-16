Baseball is an ever-evolving game, with style of play and player usage changing frequently due to a variety of circumstances. Some of that trickles down from the pro game, while others morph on different levels of competition.
At West Virginia University, under head coach Randy Mazey, a few principles are sacrosanct. The use of speed and other “small ball” concepts, such as bunting, hit-and-run plays and double steals are always in the picture, and this year they figure to be an even bigger part of the Mountaineer makeup.
However, there is one change to the WVU game plan that will be a radical departure from some years in the past.
“I’d say,” said Mazey as he previewed the upcoming season, “that 80% of the games we play we are going to throw five pitchers or more.”
Make no mistake, West Virginia, like many schools, has always had a handful of games that it viewed as “bullpen days” — contests in which it figured to use five or six hurlers. Those often came in midweek games, or when a close sequence of contests pushed past the availability of the usual rotation of starters. But 80%?
In one way, it’s a reflection of a change in the way pitchers are used in the professional ranks. More and more, teams have gone to broader usage plans, with some pitchers working just an inning or two. That has grown out of the desire to protect arms from overuse.
For Mazey, though, that’s not the issue. He has been known to work starters deep into games, often well past the 100-pitch mark. He notes that in college, with starters going just once a week, rather than once every five days, their off-day throwing programs can be crafted to avoid too much stress.
Is it, then, an anticipated lack of arms? While the depth of quality pitching remains to be determined on the Mountaineer staff, there are 26 players listed as pitchers on the roster. Carlson Reed, Ben Hampton, Zach Bravo, Kevin Dowdell and Deaton Oak are among those contending for starting spots, but perhaps Mazey wants to limit the number of times each pitcher is seen by the opposing lineup — another linchpin in the handling of many staffs today.
Still, that’s a lot of pitchers, and Mazey admits that his statement and plan is more a matter of roster management.
“These days if you don t play young talented freshmen enough they go right into the portal. They are all pretty talented,” he explained. “With all of these talented pitchers you go into every day thinking the three or four that pitch the least are going to leave. So you try to get as many of those guys a taste of what development is going to be like. The only way to beat the transfer portal is with relationships.”
Will that be enough to keep everyone on the roster from year to year? Mazey admits that’s probably not the case, but with West Virginia’s crowded early schedule, and the likelihood that it will have to keep those games close with pitching and defense, not a ball-smashing offense, most everyone on the roster is in play.
“There are still about four or five candidates for the Sunday starter spot. Everybody is going to have a chance to get the ball,” he said of the process of evaluation that will continue until well into the season. “[In the bullpen] we have four or five guys back there we have a choice of before we flip it to [closer Jacob] Watters. We have Trey Braithwaite who came from Navy and Chase Smith from Pitt. Noah Short has had success for us. Ben Abernathy and Kevin Dowdell, a new guy, looks like he could give us some quality innings. We might not be a lot of fun to watch on defense because there are going to be a lot of pitching changes.”
Managing all of that will be a challenge, not the least of which is deciding when to make a move. In previous years, that might be limited on deciding the optimal moment to pull a starter from the game. Now, that might occur three or four times in each contest.
“My hardest decision is when to change pitchers,” Mazey observed. “It’s easy to do it after the damage has occurred. The trick to changing pitchers is knowing to do it before the damage has occurred.”
The Mountaineers open the season with four games in Conway, South Carolina, starting with Friday's game against Central Michigan at 11 a.m.