West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey helped lead the Mountaineers to one of the best seasons in program history in 2019, and on Monday WVU athletic director Shane Lyons announced Mazey and the school have agreed on a three-year contract extension.
The deal puts Mazey under contract with WVU through the 2025 season with a base pay of $250,000 and supplemental pay of $165,000, bringing his yearly compensation to $415,000. The six-year contract is now worth $2.49 million. His old contract had a base pay of $250,000 and, as of June 2018, supplemental pay of $110,000.
Mazey will also be eligible to receive a maximum of $459,000 yearly in performance incentives.
"Coach Mazey continues to build WVU baseball into a competitive Big 12 and national brand," Lyons said in a release from the school. "Our program currently has great momentum, and I look forward to this continuity with Randy and his staff. Our fans have enjoyed our recent baseball success, which has turned Monongalia County Ballpark into a great baseball environment. It's quite evident that Randy is the person we need to continues leading WVU baseball."
WVU teams have qualified for the NCAA tournament in two of the last three seasons under Mazey and this year West Virginia served as an NCAA regional host site for the first time since 1955. WVU has played in two of the last four Big 12 tournament finals and reached the semifinals each of the last four seasons.
Mazey was the Big 12 and ABCA East Regional Coach of the Year last season as WVU won 38 games -- the second most in a single season in program history. Mazey's overall record of 227-176 in seven seasons with West Virginia puts him at fourth on the Mountaineers' all-time wins list for baseball coaches.
The Mountaineers open their fall exhibition schedule on Friday in Charleston against Marshall at Appalachian Power Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and admission is free.