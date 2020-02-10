The 2019 West Virginia University baseball team was one of the best in program history, in large part because the Mountaineers could match pitcher for pitcher with just about any team in the country.
Now, with the 2020 season set to begin for West Virginia this weekend when the Mountaineers visit Jacksonville, WVU will have to depend on new arms and new methods as it attempts to make the program’s third NCAA tournament in the last four seasons.
West Virginia’s starting pitchers were so good in 2019 that three of them were selected in last June’s Major League Baseball draft — Alek Manoah (11th overall to the Toronto Blue Jays), Nick Snyder (11th round to the Arizona Diamondbacks) and Kade Strowd (12th round by the Baltimore Orioles).
With that trio departed for the pros, junior Jackson Wolf — a 6-foot-7 left-hander — returns as the WVU starting pitcher with the most experience. Wolf appeared in 15 games last season with 13 starts while posting a 5.17 earned run average. In 69 2/3 innings, Wolfe tallied 50 strikeouts while walking 31 batters and allowing eight home runs.
Sophomore Ryan Bergert, a 6-foot-2 right-hander who only started two games as a freshman in 2019 but was used occasionally out of the bullpen by WVU coach Randy Mazey, will also likely get a spot in West Virginia’s new pitching rotation.
The first start of his collegiate career came during an elimination game in the Big 12 tournament, with Bergert allowing just one hit in five innings to go with four strikeouts and no walks as West Virginia beat Texas Tech 2-0 to advance to the conference championship game.
In his second start, Bergert allowed no runs on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks in the NCAA tournament against Texas A&M, a game WVU would lose on a walk-off grand slam to end the Mountaineers’ season.
Mazey said he expects Bergert and Wolf to both eat up a lot of innings for WVU in 2020.
“Ryan Bergert needs to be a workhorse for us,” Mazey said. “He had a great summer and pitched really well for us at the end of last season so hopefully he’s going to be a guy that every time out can give you seven-plus innings. He’s a strike-thrower with some quality pitches. Between him and Wolf, those are the guys that are capable, we think if they get hot, of winning eight to 10 games.”
Where last season’s team had a group of pitchers who would often last deep into games, the 2020 Mountaineers will likely need to lean more on the bullpen. Mazey said he has a group of players he feels comfortable handing the ball to out of the bullpen going into the season.
Senior Dillon Meadows, a 6-foot-2 right-hander, pitched 24 innings and got two saves in 17 relief appearances last season, striking out 30 with 11 walks.
Braden Zarbnisky, an outfielder who also pitched 37 innings for WVU in 2018, missed the 2019 season with injury and in August was granted a medical hardship waiver by the NCAA to regain a year of eligibility. As a sophomore in 2017, Zarbnisky was a NCBWA third team All-America pick, an All-Big 12 first team selection and led West Virginia with six wins and six saves while being one of the nation’s top two-way players.
A spot in the weekend rotation is not likely for Zarbnisky, but the 6-2 right-hander has shown an ability to do a little bit of everything for Mazey in the past.
“One thing [Zarbnisky] is not going to do is get rattled if you flip in the ball in the ninth inning,” Mazey said. “So it is really, really nice to have him back.”
Sophomores Beau Lowery, Madison Jeffrey, Zach Ottinger and Brock Helverson were all used out of the bullpen as freshmen and will likely be back in those roles again this season. The Mountaineers also added former West Virginia high school standouts Jake Carr (St. Albans) and Carter Lyles (Scott) — both freshman this season — to the pitching staff.
West Virginia opens the season with a three-game series beginning Friday at Jacksonville. The Mountaineers are scheduled to make their season debut at Monongalia County Ballpark in Granville next week on Feb. 18 against Canisius.