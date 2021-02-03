Just 10 days after releasing its 24-game, eight-series slate of Big 12 Conference baseball games, West Virginia University unveiled its complete 2021 schedule on Wednesday.
The schedule calls for 48 games, including 28 at home at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will begin with a four-game set at Georgia State beginning on Feb. 19, with the team’s home opener slated for March 5 with the first of a three-game series against Kent State.
“We couldn’t be more excited to get back to baseball this spring,” coach Randy Mazey said. “This year’s schedule took quite a bit of effort and patience to complete, but we’re looking forward to all the challenges ahead.
“The conference looks as strong as ever, and our nonconference opponents will provide plenty of tests, too. We’re counting down the days until we get started.”
Highlighting the nonconference portion of the schedule is a home game against Marshall on March 9 and a home-and-home series with Pitt, with the Mountaineers heading to Pittsburgh on April 6 and the Panthers paying a visit to Morgantown on May 5.
After the Mountaineers’ season-opening series against Georgia State, the team will participate in the Coastal Carolina Tournament at Conway, South Carolina, taking on Kennesaw State, Coastal and Bryant in consecutive days Feb. 26-28.
The home-opening series against Kent State will kick off a 15-game home stand in March, ending with the team’s Big 12 opening series against Kansas March 26-28. WVU will also play league foes Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma at home while hitting the road for conference series against Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State and Texas. All Big 12 series are scheduled for three games.
The Mountaineers went 11-5 in their COVID-19-shortened season a year ago and return eight starters and 25 rostered players. WVU was picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 but was ranked 14th in the preseason D1baseball.com poll and 21st in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason poll.
Capacity percentages allowed at home games will be determined at a future date. Season tickets will not be made available.