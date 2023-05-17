GRANVILLE -- The No. 6 West Virginia baseball team hopes to cap off the regular season with a title this weekend.
The Mountaineers enter their final series of the regular season atop the Big 12 standings and can clinch at least a share of the league’s regular-season crown with one win during their three-game series against Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
“You try to keep guys from looking ahead,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said after Saturday’s 17-2 victory over Texas Tech. “They’re kids. They get on social media and they see projections and they know what all that stuff means, but as a coaching staff, you’ve got to coach these kids more when you’re having a season like this than you do when you’re not, because you’ve got to keep them focused.”
WVU is 39-13 overall and 15-6 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are two games ahead of second-place Oklahoma State, the No. 25-ranked team in the country from which WVU took two of three games in Stillwater, Oklahoma, earlier this season.
The Cowboys are the only team besides WVU that can win the title outright if they sweep Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, this weekend, but one loss would also give WVU at least a share of the title.
Texas and Kansas State both sit at 12-9 in league play and are the other teams that can clinch shares.
The Mountaineers enter the weekend third in the league in batting average at .304 and tied for first in on-base percentage at .423. They’ve been aggressive on the base paths and have a league-high 118 stolen bases, while the pitching staff has done a nice job holding opponents in check with a 4.13 team ERA.
“I don’t know how much the approach changes, but it’s more just an excitement to play,” said WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt, who leads the nation with his .466 batting average. “Sometimes these series toward the end of the year can not mean anything. Say we weren’t in the chase for a playoff or anything like that, so you could brush it off that way. We know what’s at stake, so it kind of gets us hyped up to play.
“For some people, it might be a little bit of pressure or feel like we need to win these games, but in general, I think we do a good job of using it in a competitive aspect and just looking forward to playing and doing something that’s never been done before.”
WVU’s team ERA is second only to Texas’ 4.12 mark. The Longhorns are batting .299 as a team, and spent much of the month of April in the national rankings. They reached No. 10 in the Baseball America poll.
“Texas is Texas,” Mazey said after WVU’s 5-3 win over the Red Raiders on Sunday. “That’s one of the greatest traditions in the history of college baseball. You can’t go down there and get caught up in the atmosphere. They’re going to have good crowds there. They’re going to have twice as many people, maybe three times, than what we’ve had here. We just have to go down and focus on baseball and not the crowd and do what we’ve been doing. I wouldn’t put anything past our team with what they’re capable of. We’ll go down there and try to win the first inning.”
WVU is now in the top 10 in the Baseball America Top 25 and the USA Today Sports Baseball Coaches Poll for the first time ever, and are a top-10 team for the first time in 60 years. The Mountaineers finished the 1963 regular season ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball Magazine.
The Mountaineers have already set a program record for Big 12 wins in a season and are one win from tying the high mark of 40 wins set in 1994. It would also give WVU its first title in the Big 12, and first conference title since winning the Big East regular-season and tournament championships in 1996.
“Coming in, I just wanted to do something special,” said WVU starting pitcher Blaine Traxel, who transferred from Cal State Northridge in the offseason. “We had this team, we knew in the fall we were pretty good, had the chance to do some pretty cool things, and it’s always the goal going into it. I think we had a real realization of it and we could see it happen in the fall putting it together, and I think everything that we’ve thought has just happened.”
WVU closed its regular-season home slate by taking two of three games against Texas Tech. The only series the Mountaineers have lost in league play was against Kansas, and they’ve yet to be swept. The Jayhawks are only above Baylor in the league standings, and the Bears have already been eliminated from the eight-team Big 12 Tournament, which is scheduled for May 24-28 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
While the regular-season home slate is complete, the Mountaineers are still hopeful to host games this season. WVU is in position to hold NCAA Tournament regional games at Monongalia County Ballpark for the first time since 2019.
Mazey said he doesn’t “have any idea” if WVU has done enough to host, and that his rule is to “never leave it in the hands of the judges" heading into this weekend and the league tournament.
“We’ve spent the whole second half of the season from trying to think about that. Now is no time to start," he said. "We’ve still got a big weekend down in Austin coming up.”
WVU has already set single-game, series, average and total home attendance records this season.
Now, they’ll try to add to the program's history during this weekend’s trip to Austin, which starts with a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday.
“I don’t do much. I just stand there and watch these guys play,” Mazey said. “They’re so much fun to be around. I just let my coaches do their thing and let the players do their thing, and it’s just fun to be a part of it.
“It would mean something to me because it would mean something to the kids and the community and the university and the state. For me, personally, I don’t have those types of goals, but I would feel really good for the community and Morgantown and all the residents of West Virginia to hang their hat on something that’s never been done before.”