GRANVILLE -- The No. 6 West Virginia baseball team hopes to cap off the regular season with a title this weekend.

The Mountaineers enter their final series of the regular season atop the Big 12 standings and can clinch at least a share of the league’s regular-season crown with one win during their three-game series against Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

