Although much closer early on than the first game of the series, the West Virginia baseball team got hot late and beat Appalachian State 18-5 on Wednesday at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina, to sweep a two-game midweek series.
The visiting Mountaineers pulled away early from the home Mountaineers for an 18-1 win on Tuesday, but were tied entering the sixth Wednesday before scoring 13 unanswered runs over the final four innings.
Dayne Leonard led WVU (12-4) on offense, going 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored to help WVU to its sixth straight win. Ellis Garcia went 4 for 5 with a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Skylar King and Tevin Tucker each drove in a pair of runs.
Gavin Van Kempen got the start and allowed five runs — four earned — on five hits and two walks, with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Jake Carr was credited with the win after throwing four scoreless innings, and Carlson Reed and David Hagaman combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Braxton Church drove in two runs for Appalachian State, while CJ Boyd, Alex Aguila and Hayden Cross each brought home one.
Ryan Sleeper started the game on the bump, allowing four runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts in an inning. Caleb Cross threw two scoreless innings, and Grey LaSpaluto was dealt the loss after allowing five runs in 3 1/3 innings. Jackson Steensma, Eli Ellington and Bradley Wilson also came on in relief and struggled to slow the visiting Mountaineers.
WVU kept up its hot hitting from Tuesday in the first inning Wednesday, plating four runs to take an early lead. Leonard drove home the first run on a lineout to right, followed by McNeely driving home a run with a single to left and later scoring on a wild pitch. Garcia capped off the first-inning action with a solo homer to left.
Appalachian State chipped away in the second with a run and later took a 5-4 lead with a four-run third inning. Aguila brought home the first run with his second-inning single, and in the third Cross walked home a run, Church hit a two-run double and Boyd gave the home team the lead with a groundout to second.
Leonard tied things up 5-5 in the fourth with a run-scoring single, and Barry put WVU back in front with a trip to the gap in left-center, and from there the rout was on.
WVU tacked on three runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and eight in the ninth to pull away for the 18-5 victory.
WVU will stay in North Carolina for a three-game weekend series at UNC Greensboro. The first game is slated to start at 4 p.m. Friday.