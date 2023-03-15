Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Although much closer early on than the first game of the series, the West Virginia baseball team got hot late and beat Appalachian State 18-5 on Wednesday at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina, to sweep a two-game midweek series.

The visiting Mountaineers pulled away early from the home Mountaineers for an 18-1 win on Tuesday, but were tied entering the sixth Wednesday before scoring 13 unanswered runs over the final four innings.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

