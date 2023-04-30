The No. 18 West Virginia baseball team stayed strong atop the Big 12 standings by sweeping Baylor this weekend.
The Mountaineers capped off the series with an 18-4 victory over the Bears on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas. The win is the eighth straight for WVU.
WVU (33-11 overall, 11-4 Big 12) jumped out to an early lead, never trailed and pulled away with 10 runs over the final two innings.
Tevin Tucker led an offense that finished with 19 hits with his 4 for 6 day from the leadoff spot in the lineup, posting a double and two runs scored. JJ Wetherholt went 3 for 4 with a home run, walk, two RBIs and four runs scored. Dayne Leonard added a 2 for 3 day with four RBIs and two runs scored, and Nick Barone put an exclamation mark on the road trip with his ninth-inning, pinch-hit grand slam -- WVU’s fourth home run of the day and third grand slam of the week.
The Mountaineers, with a fresh bullpen after Blaine Traxel’s complete-game shutout Saturday, used five pitchers in the series finale. Robby Porco pitched the first 1⅓ innings, allowing three runs on a hit and three walks with two strikeouts, before Maxx Yehl replaced him and allowed two runs on a hit and two walks with a strikeout in two innings.
Grant Siegel was credited with the win after pitching 3⅓ shutout innings of relief. He allowed five hits, a walk and struck out two. David Hagaman and Gavin Van Kempen combined to retire all seven batters they faced over the final 2⅓ innings. Hagaman struck out all four batters he saw.
Cam Caley took the loss for Baylor (15-29, 6-15). He allowed seven runs in 4⅓ innings. The Bears are scheduled to play midweek games Tuesday at Abilene Christian and Wednesday at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the coming week.
Leonard broke open the scoring in the first with his two-run single and Caleb McNeely tacked on a sacrifice fly to make it an early 3-0 advantage.
Baylor got within a run in the second, scoring a pair or runs on two fielder’s choice ground balls to short, but WVU gave itself some insurance with Leonard’s two-run homer to center the following inning.
The Bears again made it a one-run game in the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Daniel Altman and an RBI single from Hunter Teplanszky, but from there the Mountaineers tallied 13 unanswered runs.
Wetherholt and Landon Wallace homered on back-to-back pitches in the fifth and WVU scored on an error in the seventh, and from there the Mountaineers exploded for 10 more runs over the final two innings.
In the eighth, Wetherholt hit an run-scoring single, Evan Smith had a two-RBI single -- the Mountaineers got another run on the play with an error -- and Grant Hussey made it 13-4 with his single that brought home Smith.
Smith walked home the first run of the ninth and Barone hit the grand slam to cap off the 18-4 win.
WVU will return to Monongalia County Ballpark for its next game. The Mountaineers are slated to play Backyard Brawl rival Pitt on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Mountaineers started their current winning streak with a 9-4 victory over the Panthers on April 19 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.