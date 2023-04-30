Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The No. 18 West Virginia baseball team stayed strong atop the Big 12 standings by sweeping Baylor this weekend.

The Mountaineers capped off the series with an 18-4 victory over the Bears on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas. The win is the eighth straight for WVU.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

