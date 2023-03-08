Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU sports web.jpg

The West Virginia baseball team beat Canisius 8-1 on Wednesday in the home opener at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

Gavin Van Kempen gave up a leadoff home run to Jackson Strong to start the game, but the Mountaineers (7-4) settled in from there with eight unanswered runs to claim their second victory over the Golden Griffins (2-6) in the last week. WVU beat Canisius 3-2 on Saturday in Richmond, Virginia.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags