The West Virginia baseball team beat Canisius 8-1 on Wednesday in the home opener at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
Gavin Van Kempen gave up a leadoff home run to Jackson Strong to start the game, but the Mountaineers (7-4) settled in from there with eight unanswered runs to claim their second victory over the Golden Griffins (2-6) in the last week. WVU beat Canisius 3-2 on Saturday in Richmond, Virginia.
Van Kempen picked up the victory in his first start, allowing six hits with eight strikeouts over 5⅓ innings. Aidan Major, Maxx Yehl, Chris Sleeper and Jake Carr combined to throw 3⅔ scoreless innings of relief.
Braden Barry and JJ Wetherholt each homered as part of their three-RBI days, and Dayne Leonard and Caleb McNeely each drove in a run for the Mountaineers.
Tom Peltier took the loss for Canisius, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out three. Peyton Consigli allowed five runs on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts in 2⅔ innings, Bryan Aduddie and Brett Kochanski combined for an inning and a third without any damage done, and Sam Staerker allowed a run on two hits in the eighth.
WVU responded quickly after Canisius took the early lead. Wetherholt hit a two-run shot to right-center to put the Mountaineers back ahead in the bottom half of the inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 3-1.
Barry hit a three-run homer as part of WVU’s four-run sixth inning, followed by a run-scoring single from McNeely.
Leonard capped off the 8-1 victory with a ground-rule double that scored Wetherholt in the eighth.
WVU will remain home for a three-game series with Minnesota this weekend, starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark.