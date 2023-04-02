The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team took down Kansas State 10-6 on Sunday at Tointon Family Stadium to claim its first Big 12 Conference series of the season.
The Mountaineers (21-7) won the first game 8-3 on Friday and lost the second 7-1 on Saturday, but their bats came back to life in the rubber match against the host Wildcats (19-11).
WVU tallied 13 hits in the win, including three homers from Braden Barry, Caleb McNeely and Grant Hussey. Barry finished with three RBIs, while Hussey and Landon Wallace each had multi-RBI days.
Grant Siegel struggled in the start, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks in 2⅔ innings, but the WVU bullpen held the K-State bats in check from there. Robby Porco replaced Siegel and threw 1⅓ scoreless innings to earn the win, and David Hagaman, Aidan Major and Jake Carr pitched 2⅔, 1⅓ and one inning of relief, respectively, to close out the first conference series of the season for the Mountaineers. Major and Carr were each tagged with a run allowed in the ninth.
Collin Rothermel took the loss after he allowed five runs -- just two earned -- on four hits and two walks in 2⅓ innings. Jackson Wentworth threw 3⅔ innings with two runs allowed, and Ty Ruhl pitched the final three innings, allowing three runs.
Roberto Pena hit two homers and had drove in five runs from the nine-spot in the lineup for the Wildcats.
Kevin Dowdell opened the scoring in the second with a sacrifice fly to put the Mountaineers ahead, and Hussey hit his two-run homer to right later in the inning to add to the lead.
K-State took the in the second with a four-run inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Pena following an RBI-single from Cash Rugely two batters earlier.
WVU retook the lead with a two-run shot to center from Barry in the third and didn’t look back from there.
Wetherholt tacked on a sacrifice fly in the fourth, McNeely hit a solo homer to right in the fifth and the Mountaineers added three insurance runs in the ninth on a bunt from Barry and a two-run single from Wallace.
Pena homered for a second time -- a two-run blast to left -- in the ninth as K-State attempted to come back, but Carr recorded the final out to close the 10-6 win.
K-State will next host Nebraska on Tuesday, before heading to Texas for a three-game series starting Thursday.
WVU is scheduled to travel to GoMart Ballpark in Charleston to face Marshall in a mid-week matchup on Wednesday. The Mountaineers beat the Herd 9-7 at home on Tuesday. WVU will continue its Big 12 slate with a three-game series against Kansas next weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark.