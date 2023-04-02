Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team took down Kansas State 10-6 on Sunday at Tointon Family Stadium to claim its first Big 12 Conference series of the season.

The Mountaineers (21-7) won the first game 8-3 on Friday and lost the second 7-1 on Saturday, but their bats came back to life in the rubber match against the host Wildcats (19-11).

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

