The West Virginia baseball team clinched a series victory over Minnesota with a 7-2 win on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers, who rallied past the Golden Gophers 15-7 in the opener of the three-game series Friday, got another solid start on the mound from Blaine Traxel, went ahead in the third and blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.