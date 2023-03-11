The West Virginia baseball team clinched a series victory over Minnesota with a 7-2 win on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers, who rallied past the Golden Gophers 15-7 in the opener of the three-game series Friday, got another solid start on the mound from Blaine Traxel, went ahead in the third and blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning.
Traxel, who had thrown complete games in his last two starts, went eight innings for the Mountaineers (9-4) on Saturday. He allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk and recorded eight strikeouts to pick up his third win of the season.
Carson Estride closed out the game by retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth.
Sam White drove in a pair of runs for the Mountaineers, while Caleb McNeely homered for the fourth time this year to join JJ Wetherholt and Dayne Leonard with an RBI apiece.
George Klassen took the loss for the Golden Gophers (2-12), allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in 4 1-3 innings. He posted eight strikeouts in the defeat. Joe Hauser allowed a pair of runs in two-thirds of an inning, Cam Blazek allowed a run in two innings on the hill and Connor Wietgrefe provided a scoreless inning of relief.
Wetherholt, who entered the day hitting .480 and has a hit in every game WVU has played, got the Mountaineers on the board with an RBI single to center in the third.
WVU tacked on five more runs in the fifth, first scoring on one of Minnesota’s two errors before adding its second of the inning on a wild pitch that brought Braden Barry home to make it 3-0. Leonard notched a single up the middle to score Wetherholt and White made it a 6-0 lead with a two-run double.
Minnesota scored its only two runs in the top of the sixth with an RBI single from Sam Hunt and a sacrifice fly from Boston Merila.
McNeely put an exclamation mark on WVU’s victory with a solo homer to left in the seventh.
The two teams are scheduled to close the three-game series Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for noon.