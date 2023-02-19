The West Virginia baseball team picked up its first win of the season by blowing out Georgia Southern 13-4 in the finale of the three-game season-opening series Sunday at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.
“The whole weekend, a lot of good things happened,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said in a news release. “We got three quality starts out of three starting pitchers on opening weekend which is hard to do and a lot of new guys got to toe the rubber for the first time in their college careers as well. We swung the bats and played offense today. We could have come down here and won the series, but you’ve got to be happy with the way it ended.”
The Mountaineers (1-2) recorded three home runs in the victory, including three-run shots by Landon Wallace and Braden Barry. Caleb McNeely also hit a solo homer and drove in three runs in his two-hit performance.
Grant Siegel picked up the first win of the season for the Mountaineers, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
David Hagaman allowed a run on a hit and two walks in 1 1-3 innings, and Jake Carr, Noah Short, Aidan Major and Keegan Allen combined for 2 2-3 scoreless innings of relief.
Zachary Harris took the loss for Georgia Southern (2-1). He allowed four runs on four hits in 2 1-3 innings. He also had two strikeouts. Eight other Eagles made appearances on the mound in the loss.
Georgia Southern, which won the first two games of the series 4-3 and 6-2, will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday.
Georgia Southern jumped on WVU early with a two-run homer from Noah Ledford in the bottom of the first, but the Mountaineers answered with Wallace’s three-run shot in the top of the second. McNeely homered to left in the third to give WVU a 4-1 lead.
The Eagles got a run back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI groundout from Sam Blancato.
WVU added some insurance in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Tevin Tucker and Barry’s three-run homer, and made it a 9-3 lead in the seventh when Evan Smith scored on a Georgia Southern error.
Georgia Southern got a run back with a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, but the Mountaineers left Statesboro in style with four runs in the ninth to close out the 13-4 win. Dayne Leonard hit a sacrifice fly, and McNeely had a two-run single to left and later scored on a passed ball.
WVU is next scheduled to play Tuesday against Maryland at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium in College Park, Maryland. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.