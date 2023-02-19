Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU sports web.jpg

The West Virginia baseball team picked up its first win of the season by blowing out Georgia Southern 13-4 in the finale of the three-game season-opening series Sunday at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

“The whole weekend, a lot of good things happened,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said in a news release. “We got three quality starts out of three starting pitchers on opening weekend which is hard to do and a lot of new guys got to toe the rubber for the first time in their college careers as well. We swung the bats and played offense today. We could have come down here and won the series, but you’ve got to be happy with the way it ended.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags