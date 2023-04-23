MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia got its offense going and scored 17 runs Sunday to cap off a three-game series sweep of TCU at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers scored eight runs in the fourth and six in the seventh to walk off with a 17-7 victory over the visiting Horned Frogs. WVU now leads the Big 12 standings at the end of the weekend.
“That’s so hard to do,” WVU head coach Randy Mazey said. “We’ve played really good in the Big 12 since we’ve been in the league against everybody except TCU. They’ve had our number for a long time, but we won two out of three last year at their place and they won the league, and to sweep them here, that’s five out of the last six. That’s really, really hard to do.
“ … For us to do what we did this weekend, and the crowds and the atmosphere, you have no idea how hard it is. It’s so hard, but our guys are playing at a pretty high level right now.”
Grant Hussey powered the WVU (29-11 overall, 8-4 Big 12) offense with five RBIs in his 2 for 2 day that featured a single, a home run, two walks and a hit by pitch. JJ Wetherholt returned after missing the last five games due to injury and added four RBIs in his 2 for 3 day after entering as a pinch hitter. Dayne Leonard and Tevin Tucker each added multi-hit, multi-RBI days for the Mountaineers.
WVU went up 2-0 in the second with some help from TCU (22-18, 7-8) -- the first run came home on an error and the second with a bases-loaded walk. The Horned Frogs got the run back in the third on a run-scoring single from Tre Richardson, but Hussey knocked home his first run with a single in a lefty-versus-lefty matchup.
Then the Mountaineers put the game out of reach.
The eight-run fourth inning was highlighted by Leonard’s two-run single and Wetherholt’s three-run, pinch-hit double into right field, and the Mountaineers held an 11-1 lead by the time the inning came to a close.
WVU starter Robby Porco ran into some trouble in the fifth and surrendered a grand slam to Cole Fontenelle in the fifth, but otherwise had a solid start. In 4⅓ innings, he allowed five runs on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts.
“He was good,” Mazey said. “We scored eight and he sat over there in the dugout for probably 30 minutes. That’s not easy as a starting pitcher to go out and throw four innings and then sit for 30 minutes and then try to throw another. You only get five warmups to start the inning. That’s always worrisome. I’ll take the eight runs of course, but you’re always worried about how the pitcher’s going to come out.”
Noah Short allowed a two-run homer to Elijah Nunez in the sixth, making it an 11-7 game, but the Mountaineers limited their Big 12 foe from there. Short was credited with the win after allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in ⅔ of an inning. David Hagaman threw the final two innings for the Mountaineers, allowing one hit with four strikeouts in the shutout effort.
WVU ended the game early with six runs in the seventh. Hussey did the bulk of the damage with his three-run home run to right-center, Wetherholt added another run-scoring hit and Tucker ended the game by beating out an infield single that scored Wetherholt and gave the Mountaineers a 10-run lead.
“First two pitches he threw fastballs that I swung through and they were pretty good -- I probably could’ve laid off of them,” Hussey said about the home run. “Then I’m honesty not sure which pitch he threw the last pitch -- sometimes that happens -- but I just stayed inside and put a good swing on it.”
Ben Abeldt was dealt the loss after allowing five runs -- three earned -- in the start. He lasted three innings, and the Horned Frogs used seven other pitchers after him without much success.
TCU will next host Dallas Baptist in a Tuesday mid-week game before welcoming Texas for a three-game weekend series.
WVU is scheduled to play Penn State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark in a nonconference mid-week matchup. The Mountaineers lost 11-6 to the Nittany Lions on April 11 in University Park, Pennsylvania. WVU will follow the game with a trip to Waco, Texas, for a three-game series against Baylor.