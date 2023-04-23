Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia got its offense going and scored 17 runs Sunday to cap off a three-game series sweep of TCU at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers scored eight runs in the fourth and six in the seventh to walk off with a 17-7 victory over the visiting Horned Frogs. WVU now leads the Big 12 standings at the end of the weekend.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.