West Virginia’s series against Texas got off to a rough start.
The No. 6 Mountaineers were held scoreless through seven innings, Porter Brown hit three home runs and the Longhorns blew out the visitors 12-2 on Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
Brown powered the Texas (36-18 overall, 13-9 Big 12) offense early and often in the rout of WVU (39-14, 15-7). The Longhorns scored six runs in the first two innings, and the left fielder drove in eight of his team’s 12 runs with the help of a three-run homer in the second, a two-run shot in the fourth and another two-run shot in the sixth.
Texas jumped out to 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single from Brown to start his 4-for-5 day at the plate, then added another two runs the following inning with a two-run single from Powell.
Brown’s three home runs, in addition to an unearned run scored by Jared Thomas in the sixth, sent the Longhorns ahead 11-0 through seven innings.
Meanwhile, Lucas Gordon was equally impressive on the mound. He picked up the win by throwing seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed just four hits and a walk. Chase Lummus and Max Grubbs each allowed a run in an inning on the mound.
Braden Barry brought home WVU’s first run with an RBI double in the top of the eighth, which was answered by a solo homer from Dylan Campbell in the bottom half of the inning. The Mountaineers got another run on a single from Evan Smith in the final inning of the 12-2 loss.
Carson Estridge was dealt the loss after allowing five runs -- four earned -- in 1⅔ innings. Maxx Yehl and Grant Siegel each allowed three runs - all of Siegel’s were unearned -- in 2⅓ and two innings, respectively. Gavin Van Kempen threw a scoreless inning and Chris Sleeper allowed a run in one inning on the mound.
The league-leading Mountaineers could have clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a win or an Oklahoma State loss Thursday. The Cowboys blew out Oklahoma 13-2 in Norman, Oklahoma.
The second game between WVU and Texas is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.