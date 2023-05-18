Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s series against Texas got off to a rough start.

The No. 6 Mountaineers were held scoreless through seven innings, Porter Brown hit three home runs and the Longhorns blew out the visitors 12-2 on Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

