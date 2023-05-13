GRANVILLE — The No. 12 West Virginia baseball team bounced back from Friday’s series-opening loss to Texas Tech in a big way.
The Mountaineers struck early and often in the second game of the series Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark and blew out the Red Raiders 17-2.
“I just told our guys that an average team, after the loss on Friday, would’ve folded up and not played hard. A good team would come out like we did today and win. A great team will do it again tomorrow,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “We didn’t feel too bad about it after the game on Friday. We can’t feel too good about it after today’s game. Tomorrow’s game’s the biggest game of the year.”
WVU (38-13 overall, 14-6 Big 12) put up at least one run in six of its eight trips to the plate, and put up multiple in five of those innings, including 10 across the second, third and fourth innings. The offensive explosion came after being struck out 14 times in a 5-2 loss to the Red Raiders (35-17, 10-10) on Friday.
Grant Hussey led the offense after going 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in the series opener. On Saturday, he went 3 for 5 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. Braden Barry and Landon Wallace each went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Logan Sauve added a multi-RBI day of his own. Seven Mountaineers recorded an RBI in the victory.
“I think yesterday we were just kind of off. I don’t really know. Just some of the at-bats were not competitive and it was not typical of us,” said WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt, who went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. “Their arms were pretty good, but it was guys I thought we should’ve been more competitive against. It was kind of just, hit the reset button and lock it back in for today. We knew one loss isn’t going to determine the series. We had a chance to come back out here and hit the ball well.”
WVU’s pitching staff had another solid outing against the team leading the Big 12 in batting average and runs this season. Blaine Traxel allowed two runs — both on solo home runs — in eight innings. He struck out six. Keegan Allen pitched the final inning and shut out the Red Raiders. He allowed a hit and struck out two.
“Just throwing strikes,” Traxel said. “If you look at it, we didn’t give up too many free bases, and when I did, personally, I was able to get out of it. Just the free bases — limiting that — is the key to pitching always.”
Trendan Parish was dealt the loss after allowing eight runs on seven hits and four walks in three innings. He struck out three. Andrew Devine allowed five runs over two innings and Brendan Girton allowed four in three innings.
The Mountaineers got on the board with a sacrifice fly from Barry in the first, then exploded for four runs in the second, three in the third and three in the fourth — a stretch highlighted by Wallace’s three-run double in the third.
Barry and Hussey provided some pop with solo homers in the fifth, before the Red Raiders tallied their first run on Zac Vooletich’s solo shot into the visitors’ bullpen in the seventh. Barry added an RBI double in the seventh, and later that inning Hussey put an exclamation mark on the win with his three-run homer to right — his second of the game and WVU’s 70th this season.
“A lot of it comes down to, I think today was my 100th career game, so just maturing and seeing pitches well,” Hussey said. “Yesterday wasn’t a great day, but I turned it around today.”
Kevin Bazzell hit a solo home run in the eight to close out the scoring in the 17-2 game.
“When you play a game like this, it’s inevitable, no matter who you play, if you beat them by that much, then the next day is always a dogfight, no matter who it’s against,” Mazey said. “A few minutes ago they were down by 15, but their next at-bat’s going to be a tie game. Actually the losing team after a game like that has more momentum going into tomorrow than the winning team does. We’ve got to come out ready to play.”
The third game of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark.