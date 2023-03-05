The West Virginia baseball team dropped its final game of the weekend in Virginia, falling to Richmond 7-3 on Sunday at Pitt Field in Richmond.
The Mountaineers (6-4) allowed five runs in the bottom of the sixth as the Spiders broke open a tied game and closed out the win.
Grant Siegel got the start for WVU and allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings. Robby Porco was given the loss, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk in an inning on the mound. He had one strikeout. Carlson Reed allowed a run on two hits in an inning, recording three strikeouts in the process, and David Hagaman and Kevin Dowdell combined for two scoreless innings of relief.
Caleb McNeely did most of the damage for the Mountaineers at the plate. He went 3 for 4 with two home runs in the loss. Dayne Leonard drove in WVU’s other run with a solo homer, and also doubled as part of his 2 for 4 day.
Aiden Mathes drove in three of Richmond’s (4-6) seven runs, Johnny Hipsman went 4 for 4 with a homer and three runs scored and Zach Lass, Chase Conklin and Mikey Kluska all added an RBI in the victory.
Kyle Subers got the start and allowed two runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in two innings before being replaced by Mathes, who threw two scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts. Esteban Rodriguez was credited with the win, allowing just one run on five hits over five innings. He finished with three strikeouts.
Leonard and McNeely got WVU off to a 2-0 lead with solo home runs in the first and second innings, respectively, before Richmond tied things up with Hipsman’s homer in the second and an RBI single from Conklin in the fourth.
Lass singled to left to drive in the first run of Richmond’s five-run sixth inning, and it was followed by a run-scoring single from Kluska and a bases-clearing, three-run double from Mathes.
WVU got a run back in the seventh with McNeely’s second long ball of the afternoon, but the Mountaineers couldn’t overcome the deficit and fell 7-3.
The Mountaineers picked up two wins in Virginia on Saturday, knocking off VCU 8-5 and Canisius 3-2.
WVU will again face Canisius on Wednesday in its home opener at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.