The West Virginia baseball team dropped its final game of the weekend in Virginia, falling to Richmond 7-3 on Sunday at Pitt Field in Richmond.

The Mountaineers (6-4) allowed five runs in the bottom of the sixth as the Spiders broke open a tied game and closed out the win.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

