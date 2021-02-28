The No. 22-ranked West Virginia University baseball team posted a four-run ninth inning and defeated Bryan 9-7 in its final game of the CCU Baseball Tournament Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
The comeback was highlighted by freshman pinch hitter Nathan Blasick, who hit a go-ahead three-run home run, one of six home runs on the day for WVU (4-3).
“We came down here without eight-to-10 guys on the team who had to stay back home, so we had to count on some new guys to play really well down here, and they did,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “We got a lot of production out of guys that normally wouldn’t have been in the lineup, and that was a huge hit at the end of the game.”
Bryant (2-4) scored first in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run off the bat of catcher Liam McGill. In the top of the second, the Mountaineers responded with a home run of their own — a solo shot off the bat of senior Kevin Brophy.
In the bottom of the second, Bryant got the run back as infielder Michael Stallato scored on a WVU throwing error. Then, in the fifth, back-to-back solo home runs gave the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead.
West Virginia again responded, this time in the top of the sixth, as Vince Ippoliti and Victor Scott went back to back with solo home runs, making it 5-3 in favor of the Bulldogs.
In the bottom of the sixth, another WVU throwing error resulted in a Bryant run. However, after a scoreless seventh, WVU made it a one-run game as Brophy hit his second home run of the game and Mikey Kluska had a long ball of his own.
Bryant added another unearned run in the eighth making the score 7-5. But WVU had a comeback looming, as the Mountaineers scored four runs in the top of the ninth, shut the door in the bottom of the ninth and took the 9-7 victory.
On the mound, sophomore left-hander Jake Carr got the start. He went 42/3 innings allowing four earned runs off six hits and two walks. He struck out four. Jacob Waters was credited with the win after he pitched 11/3 innings allowing one unearned run. He allowed no hits and struck out two.
With the win, WVU improved to 4-0 all-time against Bryant.
WVU’s next game is its home opener Friday at 3 p.m. against Kent State at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Mountaineers and the Golden Flashes are set for a three-game series.