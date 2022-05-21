WVU baseball: Mountaineers complete sweep of Kansas State Staff report May 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia University baseball team completed a three-game sweep in its final regular-season series, defeating Kansas State 5-1 Saturday in Morgantown.The Mountaineers improve to 33-20 overall as they enter the Big 12 Conference tournament in Arlington Texas, starting on Wednesday.WVU finished the regular season 14-10 in conference play. The 14 wins sets a program record for league victories, besting the previous mark of 13 in 2013 and 2019.The Mountaineers struck first in the bottom of the first when Austin Davis scored from third base during a rundown. Kansas State tied the game with a run in the second inning.That would be the only run the Wildcats would score. Three WVU pitchers combined to allow just five hits.Aidan Major started and got the win to improve to 3-0 after pitching five innings. Former Hurricane standout Noah Short and Trey Braithwaite pitched two innings of shutout relief for WVU.The Mountaineers scored two runs in the third inning on an RBI triple from Davis and an RBI single by J.J. Wetherholt. WVU added two runs in the eighth on a Grant Hussey homer.Hussey had two RBIs and Dayne Leonard was the only Mountaineer player with multiple hits, going 2 for 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Win Baseball Sport Mountaineer Run Inning Austin Davis Standout Kansas Trending Now Articles ArticlesMain span for new Nitro-St. Albans I-64 bridge hoisted into placeCity gives green light to Sears demolitionReport: Justice family firm nears $690M settlement with Swiss bankWV mail truck maintenance inspections chronically behind; workers allege serious safety issuesWest Virginia Book Festival returning in person in 2022Dem 2 Brothers opening location in downtown CharlestonFour WV counties likely won't raise elected officials' salaries after auditor's findingsChuck Landon: Does 'Almost Heaven' have new feud?Prep track: University boys, Morgantown girls win AAA team titlesKCHD reverses course, will keep COVID-19 monoclonal antibody clinic open