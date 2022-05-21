Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia University baseball team completed a three-game sweep in its final regular-season series, defeating Kansas State 5-1 Saturday in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers improve to 33-20 overall as they enter the Big 12 Conference tournament in Arlington Texas, starting on Wednesday.

WVU finished the regular season 14-10 in conference play. The 14 wins sets a program record for league victories, besting the previous mark of 13 in 2013 and 2019.

The Mountaineers struck first in the bottom of the first when Austin Davis scored from third base during a rundown. Kansas State tied the game with a run in the second inning.

That would be the only run the Wildcats would score. Three WVU pitchers combined to allow just five hits.

Aidan Major started and got the win to improve to 3-0 after pitching five innings. Former Hurricane standout Noah Short and Trey Braithwaite pitched two innings of shutout relief for WVU.

The Mountaineers scored two runs in the third inning on an RBI triple from Davis and an RBI single by J.J. Wetherholt. WVU added two runs in the eighth on a Grant Hussey homer.

Hussey had two RBIs and Dayne Leonard was the only Mountaineer player with multiple hits, going 2 for 4.

