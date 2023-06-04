LEXINGTON, Ky. -- West Virginia’s baseball season came to a close on Sunday.
The Mountaineers struggled to get their offense going against Kentucky starting pitcher Austin Strickland in an elimination game in the NCAA Tournament's Lexington Regional and the Wildcats came away with a 10-0 shutout victory at Kentucky Proud Park.
“I think [it was] being able to put pitches in the zone and out of the zone when I need to,” Strickland said. “I've been feeling really good in my delivery, really good with what my pitches are doing, where they're going to move, when they're going to move. And there's a lot of confidence that comes from that, knowing your stuff and knowing yourself.
“Some of the things I worked on with coach [Dan] Roszel is just stay boring. I just try to go out there and just put it in the zone, out of the zone, execute what I need to execute. And it's been working quite well.”
Strickland threw six shutout innings to pick up the win, allowing just four hits and a walk. He struck out six in the 100-pitch outing.
It was just the second start of the season for the junior righty from Winchester, Ohio.
“You've heard me talk about all year how unselfish our team is and how that started. You've heard me say it over and over about [athletic director Mitch] Barnhart's message to win for Kentucky,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. “And Austin was one of the guys, at the beginning of the year, we trained a bunch of different guys to be starters. And when the season started, Austin was one of the guys we just pulled aside and told him, ‘Hey, Austin, you're not going to be one of the opening day starters, and that could change.’
“ … And to his credit it started with him in his heart being so unselfish for Kentucky. And at the very end of the year, when we needed the biggest start of the season, he gave it to us. But there's no question in my mind he was blessed because of how unselfish he was earlier in the year.”
He was just the start of a strong day for the Kentucky (38-18) pitching staff, which also saw Magdiel Cotto and James McCoy to preserve the combined shutout effort. Cotto allowed two hits and struck out three in two innings and McCoy closed out the victory, allowing a hit while one strikeout in the ninth.
WVU (40-20) tallied seven hits and left seven runners on base in the loss. JJ Wetherholt accounted for three of those hits, including a double, in four at bats to finish tied for the program record with 101 hits this season.
“That's baseball,” WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker said. “We were putting some swings on balls, and it was going right at people. But today he just made good pitches, enough to get him out of there. But that's baseball. It happens. But today he was just a better man.”
The Wildcat offense attacked early and often against the seven WVU pitchers that made appearances in Sunday’s matchup. Devin Burkes and Nolan McCarthy drove home three runs each to lead the way.
Grant Siegel was given the start for the Mountaineers -- his first since April 11 at Penn State -- and allowed three runs on three hits and two hit batters in 1⅓ innings. Maxx Yehl, Carlson Reed, Robby Porco, Keegan Allen, Gavin Van Kempen and Kevin Dowdell also made appearances on the mound, with none throwing more than 1⅔ innings. The group allowed nine hits, four walks and hit five batters.
“That's been our issue really the whole season, Sunday starter, Tuesday starter,” WVU head coach Randy Mazey said. “We've tried so many guys and some guys had flashes of brilliance and earned some starts in those roles and some guys didn't. So I actually put it out to a vote amongst the coaches yesterday, and three different guys got a vote for starting today.
“That's why I say we really overachieved this year. To go into this season when your Friday starter and your Saturday starter both throw 84 miles an hour and you don't know who your Sunday or mid-week guy is, just keep winning and winning and winning and winning like we did is the reason I say we overachieved this year instead of underachieved.”
Siegel nearly recorded the first out in the bottom of the first on the first pitch, but WVU was unable to corral a pop up in foul territory near third base. Leadoff hitter Jackson Gray was later hit and made his way to first, and eventually scored on a double from Jase Felker to open the scoring. The Wildcats added another run in the frame on an RBI groundout from Emilien Pitre.
Kentucky made it 3-0 with a run-scoring double from McCarthy in the second, and after a scoreless third -- one of only two innings in the game the Wildcats didn’t plate a run -- McCarthy put his team ahead 5-0 with a two-run home run to right-center.
Hunter Gilliam added an RBI single in the fifth and Reuben Church had one in the seventh, and Burkes cleared the bases with a three-run double in the eighth to close out the scoring in the 10-0 decision.
With the result, Kentucky keeps its season alive and will face Indiana at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Wildcats lost 5-3 to the Hoosiers on Saturday after knocking off Ball State 4-0 in the opening game of the regional.
WVU ends the season with a 40-20 record. The Mountaineers lost to Indiana 12-6 on Friday in their first game at the regional and advanced to Sunday’s matchup with the Wildcats with a 13-5 victory over Ball State in an elimination game Saturday. The win over the Cardinals tied WVU’s single-season program win record.