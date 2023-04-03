MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia baseball team continues to gain recognition nationally for its strong start to the season.
The Mountaineers have stayed at No. 24 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings, which were released Monday, but moved into several other polls. WVU first moved into the D1Baseball poll March 20, after winning nine consecutive games, and have remained there for three weeks.
WVU (21-7 overall, 2-1 Big 12) was ranked as high as No. 19 in the latest Baseball America Top 25, which was released Monday, after not being featured in those rankings prior.
In the latest Collegiate Baseball Newspaper rankings, also released Monday, the Mountaineers moved to No. 28 after not being in the poll, which features the top 30 teams.
WVU went from being unranked to No. 24 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, which also had its most recent rankings released Monday.
In the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll released last Monday, WVU improved one spot to No. 25. A more recent NCBWA poll was not available by press time.
The Mountaineers took two of three games at Kansas State over the weekend in their first Big 12 series of the season. WVU hasn’t lost a series since the opening weekend at Georgia Southern, when the Eagles won the first two games of a three-game series in Statesboro, Georgia.
WVU jumped to No. 24 in the RPI after last weekend’s games. The Mountaineers are the only Big 12 team to have played only one league series to this point.
Among Big 12 teams, only Texas (16) and Oklahoma State (18) have higher RPIs than WVU.
LSU is the top-ranked team nationally across college baseball’s major polls.
WVU is joined by Big 12 members Oklahoma State (16), Texas (21) and Texas Tech (22) in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings; Oklahoma State (11), Texas Tech (18) and Texas (20) in the Baseball America Top 25; Oklahoma State (12), Texas (13) and Texas Tech (23) in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll; and Oklahoma State (13), Texas (19) and Texas Tech (23) in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.
The Mountaineers are next scheduled to face Marshall at 6 p.m. Wednesday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. WVU beat the Herd 9-7 at Monongalia County Ballpark last week. The Mountaineers will return home this weekend for a three-game series against Kansas, which starts with a 6:30 p.m. game Friday in Morgantown.