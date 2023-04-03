Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Minnesota at WVU Baseball 031123

West Virginia shortstop Tevin Tucker makes a throw against Minnesota on March 11 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

 DAVID PENNOCK | Blue Gold News

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia baseball team continues to gain recognition nationally for its strong start to the season.

The Mountaineers have stayed at No. 24 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings, which were released Monday, but moved into several other polls. WVU first moved into the D1Baseball poll March 20, after winning nine consecutive games, and have remained there for three weeks.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.