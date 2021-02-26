The No. 23-ranked West Virginia University baseball team on Friday defeated Kennesaw State 13-3 in its first game of the CCU Baseball Tournament at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
Three Mountaineer home runs and a stellar outing from senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf highlighted the victory.
“This is the kind of team that we know we have,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “We pitched really well, we played great defense, we ran, and we showed power. Every side of the baseball was really good today.”
After Jackson’s six-pitch first inning, WVU (3-2) started the scoring in its first offensive frame. After junior right fielder Austin Davis reached third by a fielding error and two stolen bases, junior catcher Vince Ippoliti drove him in with a groundout to give WVU a 1-0 lead.
After adding a run in the second inning, WVU broke the game open and took a 6-0 lead with a four-run third inning. It began with a lead off home run by sophomore first baseman Matt McCormick — his third of the season — followed an RBI groundout by senior infelder Kevin Brophy and a sacrifice fly from freshman shortstop Mikey Kluska.
After a scoreless fourth inning — the only inning that Kennesaw State (3-2) held WVU scoreless — the Mountaineers made it 8-0 with a two-run home run by sophomore center fielder Victor Scott.
In the sixth, an RBI groundout off the bat of McCormick gave WVU a 9-0 lead and a solo home run by Brophy in the seventh sent WVU’s lead into double digits.
In the eighth, the Owls got on the board with two runs, but WVU had an answer with a three-run frame of its own. Kennesaw State scored one more run in the ninth before the Mountaineers sealed the 13-3 victory.
Offensively, Scott led the Mountaineers as he was 3-for-4 with two RBI’s and three runs scored.
Wolf was credited with the win and is now 1-0 on the season. He pitched seven shutout innings allowing four hits, one walk and striking out four.
“Once [Wolf] gets confidence, he gets a lot better,” Mazey said. “I think getting out of that first inning on only six pitches gave him a lot of confidence, and he just kept getting better as the game went on.”
WVU redshirt sophomore reliever Daniel Ouderkick pitched the eighth, giving up two runs and sophomore reliever Tim Wynia pitched the final frame for the Mountaineers, giving up a run on one hit.
WVU’s next game in the CCU Baseball Tournament is Saturday at 3 p.m. against Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium.