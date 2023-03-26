MORGANTOWN -- The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team lost to Xavier 8-3 on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark in the finale of a three-game series.
The Mountaineers claimed the series win with a 5-4 walk-off win Friday and a 7-2 victory Saturday.
WVU couldn’t come up with the timely hits on Sunday, however. The Mountaineers were limited to seven hits in the game, left 13 runners on base and were 3 for 10 with runners in scoring position.
“They walked us 10 times and I think we had seven, eight hits. We just left 13 guys on base,” WVU head coach Randy Mazey said. “It just felt like at any moment -- we had the right guys up -- it just felt like somebody was going to get a big hit to open it up.”
WVU (18-6) took an early lead with an RBI single from Dayne Leonard in the first, but Xavier (11-12) quickly responded.
Grant Siegel ran into trouble in the second after striking out three batters in the first. He hit the first two batters he faced in the second, walked the third and then gave up a grand slam to Jared Cushing to make it a 4-1 game.
It was part of a three home run day for the Musketeers -- two of which came from the second baseman as part of his 5-RBI afternoon.
Siegel lasted just 1⅓ innings before being replaced by Noah Short, who threw the remainder of the second before Robby Porco took over. Siegel finished with four runs allowed on two hits, two walks and two hit batters.
The Mountaineers used seven pitchers in the loss. They allowed just five hits, but combined to walk six batters and hit two more.
“[Xavier] played great. They made all the plays defensively today and did some things on offense,” Mazey said. “They only had five hits, but three homers, and solo homers don’t beat you, but letting guys on for free before the homers is what beats you.”
WVU got a run back in the third with a single from Ellis Garcia that scored Dayne Leonard, who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to highlight the Mountaineers’ offensive effort.
Andrew Walker made it a 6-2 game with a two-run homer to right in the top of the fourth inning. WVU cut into the deficit with Leonard’s second run-scoring single of the afternoon in the bottom half of the inning.
The Musketeers added a run with a bunt that scored Cushing, and Cushing later capped off the 8-3 game with a solo shot that landed on top of the ticket booth in left field.
Luke Bell got the start for Xavier, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five. Creighton Hansen threw ⅔ of an inning with three walks, before Jonathan Kelly took over and was credited with the win after throwing 2⅓ scoreless innings. Justin Loer and Clay Schwaner pitched the eighth and ninth, respectively, without allowing a run.
The Musketeers will next travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a 6 p.m. game at Ohio State on Tuesday.
WVU will have one more mid-week game before opening Big 12 play with a three-game series at Kansas State next weekend. The Mountaineers are scheduled to welcome Marshall to Monongalia County Ballpark for a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
“You can’t help but like where we’re at right now,” Mazey said. “We’re playing great. We didn’t play bad today, we just didn’t throw as many strikes as we needed to and [Xavier] played great.
"We’re playing good. I would take where we’re at right now 100 times out of 100 going into this week. I love our team. I love where we’re at right now.”