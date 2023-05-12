Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GRANVILLE -- The No. 12 West Virginia baseball team will try to move past Friday's series opener against Texas Tech -- a 5-2 loss at Monongalia County Ballpark -- and turn the focus to the second game with the Red Raiders.

“That’s exactly what you tell them -- just hit the reset button, and tomorrow’s the biggest game of the year, just like today was,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “You’ve just got to come out and do your best to win it.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

