GRANVILLE -- The No. 12 West Virginia baseball team will try to move past Friday's series opener against Texas Tech -- a 5-2 loss at Monongalia County Ballpark -- and turn the focus to the second game with the Red Raiders.
“That’s exactly what you tell them -- just hit the reset button, and tomorrow’s the biggest game of the year, just like today was,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “You’ve just got to come out and do your best to win it.”
The Mountaineers (37-13 overall, 13-7 Big 12) held the top offense in the Big 12 to just five runs, but the Red Raiders’ (35-16, 10-9) pitching staff did an even better job against the hosts.
WVU struck out 14 times -- one shy of a season-high against Kansas and its third time this season striking out at least 14 times -- and left 10 runners on base. Five of WVU’s strikeouts were looking and eight were with runners on base.
The Mountaineers had opportunities, but were unable to take advantage. Dayne Leonard struck out with the bases loaded in the fifth and Tevin Tucker fouled off a bunt attempt for a strikeout in the seventh, which was later followed by a pitch clock violation on Braden Barry with two in scoring position to end the inning.
Landon Wallace struck out looking to end the game after the Mountaineers got runners on first and second.
“[Texas Tech is] good. They’re the scariest team in the league,” Mazey said. “They actually pitched better than they hit tonight, which is not like them. They’re more scary offensively than they are on the mound, but they did a good job, got a big hit when they needed it and the guy on the mound did a good job.”
Mason Molina went 4 ⅔ innings in the start for Texas Tech, allowing a pair of runs with six strikeouts. Ethan Coombes was credited with the win after striking out Leonard to end the fifth. Brandon Beckel shut down WVU through the final four innings to pick up the save. He allowed two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Ben Hampton was dealt the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and a walk in five innings. He had one strikeout against a Texas Tech team that entered the weekend batting .318 with 482 runs scored -- both top marks in the Big 12. Aidan Major pitched the final four innings for the Mountaineers, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk. He had five strikeouts.
“We held the best offensive team in the league to five runs, and normally we win that game, so if we would have scored nine, we’d be talking about how good Ben and Aidan did,” Mazey said. “Just the fact we scored two doesn’t change the fact they pitched pretty well.”
WVU took the lead in the second on a two-run double to left-center from Ellis Garcia, but the Red Raiders scored five unanswered runs to pick up the victory in the opener.
Nolen Hester got Texas Tech on the board with an RBI double in the third and Kevin Bazzell tied things up the next inning with a leadoff home run. The Red Raiders took the lead on an RBI groundout from Ty Coleman later in the fourth, before adding two insurance runs in the ninth inning of the 5-2 victory with a two-run double from Austin Green.
“They got one big hit with a couple guys on base and we never seemed to,” Mazey said. “That’s baseball.”
The second game of the series is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.