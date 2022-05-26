West Virginia has a very good history in the Big 12 baseball tournament, having gone 15-14 and only once failing to win at least one game in the postseason event in eight tries entering this year.
Make that two.
The Mountaineers, again fighting control problems from their pitching staff and spotty hitting that came up short in some clutch situations, dropped an 8-5 decision to Kansas State on Thursday afternoon in the Big 12 tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The loss, coupled with Wednesday's setback against Oklahoma, sends them home to await a probable -- but not guaranteed -- NCAA tournament at-large bid.
WVU (33-22) had completed a three-game sweep of the Wildcats just five days ago, outscoring them 35-9, getting on the board first in every game and keeping K-State from building any momentum.
Kansas State reversed the starts it had in all three of those games. This time, it was the Wildcats who got the early jump, raking three solid hits off Mountaineer starter Ben Hampton in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
The Cats added another run in the third as Hampton struggled with his control. A leadoff double on a grooved pitch, followed by a walk and an intentional walk, loaded the bases, and then Hampton couldn't find the zone on a 3-2 payoff pitch, walking Cash Rugely --who was hitting under .190 at the time -- to make it 3-0.
West Virginia was able to respond earlier than it did in its opener Wednesday night, scoring three runs in the third courtesy of consecutive two-out RBI singles from McGwire Holbrook, Braden Barry and Dayne Leonard to tie the game at 3, but that momentum was fleeting.
From there, it was mostly all K-State. The Wildcats produced an RBI single in the fifth, and after Noah Short came on in relief in the sixth, a solo homer and another RBI knock put them in control at 6-3.
Then the story again switched to a loss of control from WVU pitchers, as K-State again capitalized on an intentional walk to leadoff hitter Dominic Johnson -- the second of the game received by the .345 hitter -- to load the bases. And again, WVU was unable to get the ball across the plate, as Rugely worked his second bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 7-3 in the seventh.
The decisions to intentionally walk Johnson with first base open were sound, as he demonstrated by ripping a single and a solo homer. The shortcoming came in walking a sub-.200 hitter, not once but twice, with the bases loaded.
WVU closed the deficit to three on Victor Scott's RBI double in the bottom of the inning, and the teams traded runs in the ninth to account for the final score, but just as in Wednesday's game, the Mountaineers were battling uphill for the entire contest.
Hampton (8-5) was tagged with the loss. He went five innings, but allowed four runs on six hits and four walks. He again showed his quiet tenacity in fighting through control issues and a K-State approach that led to several hard-hit balls, and just didn't have the command he needed with his off-speed repertoire.
“It didn’t seem like my fastball was cutting it today, it was a little flatter, so I made an adjustment off that," Hampton said. "I was throwing more breaking balls that were a little firmer because they were waiting back on the curveball. The change-up wasn’t necessarily on today but I was throwing that when I could, just to give the batter a different look of the ball going away from a right-handed batter.”
WVU reliever Noah Short was able to record just one out against the four batters he faced, with K-State smacking three hits and scoring two earned runs, including the solo homer, in his brief appearance.
"Our bullpen has been really strong for us this whole season. It has really salvaged the season for us," head coach Randy Mazey noted. "They were fresh and ready to go, but they couldn't hold it [today]."
WVU was held to six hits, five of them singles, and no Mountaineer had more than one.
West Virginia now awaits, with at least a little nervousness, the announcement of selections for the NCAA Tournament on Monday. WVU's resume appears good enough to earn an at-large selection, but with so many conference tournaments left to play out, the Mountaineers cannot be considered a lock.
Their RPI fell to No. 44 after the loss to K-State (No. 98), and can still move in either direction depending on the results in conference tournaments this week. As is always the case with bubble teams, West Virginia needs league favorites, or those assured of making the NCAAs, to win the automatic bid tied to conference championships so as to lessen the impact of bid stealers on the selection process.
SEAMS AND BARRELS: After striking out nine times against Oklahoma, WVU suffered 11 punchouts against the Wildcats, with starter Blake Adams accounting for nine of them. He earned the win after being tagged with a loss just six days ago against the Mountaineers, in which he was touched for eight earned runs on 11 hits. ... West Virginia was 1-4 in domes this year, going 1-2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in a three-game set against Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan State before dropping two straight at Globe Life Field against Oklahoma and Kansas State. ... The teams combined to leave 18 runners on base, with K-State doubling WVU up in hits at 12-6. The Mountaineers did not help their effort in the field, committing three errors and throwing the ball loosely around the yard on more than one occasion. WVU managed just two stolen bases in its two games in the tournament.