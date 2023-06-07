Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- West Virginia baseball coach Randy Mazey believes his Mountaineers had “probably the greatest season in the history of West Virginia baseball” in 2023, and there’s potential next spring could be just as good, if not better.

The Mountaineers could return the bulk of a team that tied the program’s single-season record for wins and brought the first Big 12 title back to West Virginia.

