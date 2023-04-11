The West Virginia baseball team gave up seven runs in the sixth inning to Penn State and lost 11-6 on Tuesday at Medlar Field in University Park, Pennsylvania.
The Mountaineers (23-10) led 6-1 until the bottom of the sixth, when the Nittany Lions (18-11) struck the WVU bullpen for 10 runs over two innings to pick up the mid-week victory.
Grant Norris doubled home the first two runs in the bottom of the sixth, Ben Kailher walked home the third, and the final four came on a dribbler down the first base line hit by Kyle Hannon, who scored on the play because of WVU errors.
Penn State added to its lead with a three-run seventh inning. Jay Harry hit a solo homer to right and Tyson Cooper added a two-run single to left, and Penn State’s pitching staff held the Mountaineers off the board from there to close out the 11-6 win.
Ben DeMell got the start for the Nittany Lions and allowed four runs on six hits over 2 ⅔ innings, and Ryan Partridge allowed a run in the next 1 ⅓ innings. Tommy Molsky was credited with the win after allowing one unearned run over 2 ⅓ innings, and Anthony Steele, Connor Throneberry and Steven Miller combined to pitch the last 2 ⅔ innings without allowing a run.
WVU used nine pitchers in the game, with none other than starter Grant Siegel lasting more than an inning. Siegel allowed just one hit and one walk in three scoreless innings. Cole Fehrman was dealt the loss.
WVU jumped out to an early lead with an RBI single from Landon Wallace in the first inning. The Mountaineers added a pair of runs on a fielder’s choice hit by Logan Sauve and on a wild pitch that later scored WVU's designated hitter.
Braden Barry drove home WVU’s fourth run with a fielder’s choice in the third, and Wallace made it a 5-0 game with a sacrifice fly the following inning.
Penn State got on the board with Bobby Marsh’s RBI double in the fourth. WVU got the run back with a sacrifice fly from JJ Wetherholt in the top of the sixth, but from there the Nittany Lions tallied 10 unanswered runs to pull ahead for the 11-6 win.
Penn State will next head to West Lafayette, Indiana, for a three-game weekend series against Purdue, while WVU will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend for a three-game Big 12 series with Oklahoma State.