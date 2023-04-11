Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia baseball team gave up seven runs in the sixth inning to Penn State and lost 11-6 on Tuesday at Medlar Field in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Mountaineers (23-10) led 6-1 until the bottom of the sixth, when the Nittany Lions (18-11) struck the WVU bullpen for 10 runs over two innings to pick up the mid-week victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.