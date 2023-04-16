The West Virginia baseball team was unable to return from Stillwater, Oklahoma, with a series sweep, after surrendering six runs in the eighth inning and falling to No. 18 Oklahoma State 11-6 on Sunday at O’Brate Stadium.
The Mountaineers (25-11 overall, 5-4 Big 12) had already clinched the series with a 6-3 win in Friday’s opener and a 9-5 victory on Saturday, and had Sunday’s finale tied 6-6 heading to the bottom of the eighth against the Cowboys (24-13, 8-7).
Tyler Wulfert put Oklahoma State ahead with a single through the left side that scored Jaxson Crull, and the Cowboys tacked on plenty of insurance from there. Colin Brueggemann drove home two with a single through the right side, Roc Riggio brought home another with a single, Crull was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and David Mendham made it an 11-6 game with a run-scoring infield single.
WVU got a runner on in the ninth with a two-out double from Logan Sauve, but Brian Hendry struck out the next batter -- his third strikeout of the inning -- to close out the 11-6 victory for Oklahoma State.
Hendry was credited with the win. He threw 1⅔ scoreless innings with two hits allowed. Carson Benge allowed three runs in the start, lasting three innings before Ryan Bogusz took over and pitched three scoreless innings. Michael Benzor, Gabe Davis and Drew Blake each allowed a run in relief.
David Hagaman was dealt the loss for the Mountaineers. He allowed five runs on four hits and a walk in 1⅓ innings. He finished with three strikeouts. Robby Porco got the start for WVU for the second straight Sunday and allowed five runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over the first three innings. WVU used seven pitchers in the series finale.
The Mountaineers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with an RBI single from Caleb McNeely and a two-run double from Ellis Garcia in the first.
Oklahoma State tied things up in the second with a three-run home run from Marcus Brown, before taking a 5-3 lead the next inning with solo homers from Riggio and Chase Adkison.
The two Big 12 foes played three scoreless innings until WVU made it a one-run game with a solo home run from Grant Hussey and an RBI single from Zack Ramppen in the seventh. The Mountaineers tied the game, 6-6, with Dayne Leonard’s double that scored Tevin Tucker -- who went 4 for 5 in the game -- in the eighth, but the Cowboys quickly pulled ahead with the six runs in the bottom of the frame to claim the 11-6 win.
Oklahoma State is scheduled to play a mid-week game against Oklahoma on Tuesday before traveling to Kansas for a three-game series next weekend in Lawrence, Kansas.
WVU is scheduled to face Pitt on Wednesday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, and will then return to Monongalia County Ballpark for a three-game weekend series against TCU. Wednesday’s game is slated to start at 6 p.m.