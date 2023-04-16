Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia baseball team was unable to return from Stillwater, Oklahoma, with a series sweep, after surrendering six runs in the eighth inning and falling to No. 18 Oklahoma State 11-6 on Sunday at O’Brate Stadium.

The Mountaineers (25-11 overall, 5-4 Big 12) had already clinched the series with a 6-3 win in Friday’s opener and a 9-5 victory on Saturday, and had Sunday’s finale tied 6-6 heading to the bottom of the eighth against the Cowboys (24-13, 8-7).

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

