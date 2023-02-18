Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia baseball team lost 6-2 to Georgia Southern on Saturday at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, to fall to 0-2 on the season.

The Mountaineers had a chance to tie the game in the top of the ninth after Logan Sauve scored on a passed ball to make it 6-2, but with the bases loaded and two down Jay Thompson struck out Kevin Dowdell to end the game.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow {span}@{/span}{span}JMacDonaldSport {/span}on Twitter.

