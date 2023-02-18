The West Virginia baseball team lost 6-2 to Georgia Southern on Saturday at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, to fall to 0-2 on the season.
The Mountaineers had a chance to tie the game in the top of the ninth after Logan Sauve scored on a passed ball to make it 6-2, but with the bases loaded and two down Jay Thompson struck out Kevin Dowdell to end the game.
WVU took an early lead, scoring a run in the opening frame when Caleb McNeely walked in a run, but the Eagles, who took game one of the series, 4-3, in the season opener Friday, tied things up when Jesse Sherrill scored on an error in the third.
Georgia Southern took the lead with a two-run fifth inning — Noah Ledford had a sacrifice fly and Sam Blancato scored another run on a WVU error — and the Eagles extended the lead to five with three runs in the sixth. Sherrill had an RBI single to right and Blancato hit a two-run single up the middle to give the Eagles the 6-1 advantage, before they later held on for the 6-2 victory.
Blaine Traxel took the loss for WVU, allowing three runs — just one earned — on four hits and a walk with one strikeout. Robby Porco allowed two runs on three walks in a third of an inning, Carlson Reed allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk without recording an out and Jake Carr, Gavin Van Kempen and Maxx Yehl combined to throw 2.2 scoreless innings of relief.
Ben Johnson picked up the win in front of a sold-out crowd in Statesboro. He allowed one run on four hits and four walks in five innings. He finished with seven strikeouts. Anthony DiMola retired all three batters he faced and Thomas Ross allowed one unearned run on four hits and two walks with a strikeout in 2.2 innings, before Thompson came on to strike out the one batter he faced to close out the game.
The three-game series is scheduled to conclude Sunday with a 1 p.m. game at J.I. Clements Stadium.
Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow {span}@{/span}{span}JMacDonaldSport {/span}on Twitter.