The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team struggled to get the offense going and lost 7-1 to Kansas State on Saturday at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, in the second game of a three-game series.
The Mountaineers (20-7) tallied just four hits Saturday after taking down the Wildcats (19-10) 8-3 in the series opener Friday.
Landon Wallace tripled home WVU’s only run of the game in the top of the fourth with what ended up being the only extra-base hit of the day for the visitors.
Blaine Traxel took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk in seven innings. Half of the hits Traxel allowed were solo homers in K-State’s five-home run day.
Traxel entered the day looking for his third consecutive complete game. He had two strikeouts. He was replaced by Maxx Yehl, who allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning. It took four other Mountaineer pitchers to record the final out of K-State’s three-run eighth inning, with each of those four facing one batter.
German Fajardo earned the win, allowing just one run over seven innings. He gave up three hits, three walks and hit a batter in the six-strikeout performance. Tyson Neighbors and Mason Buss each threw a scoreless inning of relief.
K-State took the lead in the second with a solo shot from Brady Day, and Roberto Pena added one of his own the following inning.
Wallace tripled home WVU’s lone run in the fourth to cut the deficit in half, but K-State pulled away from there with another solo home run in the fifth -- this time from Raphael Pelletier -- a sacrifice fly from Pelletier in the seventh and the three-run eighth inning. Dom Hughes and Nick Goodwin hit back-to-back homers off Traxel and Yehl in the eighth.