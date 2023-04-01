Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team struggled to get the offense going and lost 7-1 to Kansas State on Saturday at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Mountaineers (20-7) tallied just four hits Saturday after taking down the Wildcats (19-10) 8-3 in the series opener Friday.

