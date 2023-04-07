MORGANTOWN -- The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team gave up an early lead, struggled to get its offense going and lost 5-3 to Kansas on Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Kansas (14-14 overall, 4-3 Big 12) jumped on WVU (22-8, 2-2) starter Ben Hampton in the second with a solo home run from Jake English and a two-run shot from Chase Jans, before making it a 4-0 game the following inning when Janson Reeder scored on a wild pitch.
The Mountaineers cut the deficit in half with back-to-back-to-back doubles from Dayne Leonard, Caleb McNeely and Grant Hussey in the bottom half of the inning, but the bats failed them for the most part from there.
WVU left 11 runners on base and went just 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position in the game. The Mountaineers struck out 15 times, with eight of those looking. Hussey’s 3 for 5 day highlighted WVU’s offense, but when he came to the plate as the tying run in a 5-3 game in the ninth, he struck out looking after getting ahead in the count 3-0.
“We left some guys on base, we made some outs at third base a couple times, second base, some pretty bad outs,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “It doesn’t matter who you play -- anybody can beat you. If you don’t take advantage of opportunities, you’ll just not win the game.”
Collin Baumgartner got the start for Kansas, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out six. Thaniel Trumper was credited with the win after allowing just one run on three hits over three innings in relief of Baumgartner. Trumper tallied an additional six Ks.
Hunter Cranton and Stone Hewlett combined for two scoreless innings, with the latter picking up the save.
“The first kid has a really sneaky fastball that the numbers on the board aren’t indicative of how it comes out of his hand and the second guy has as good a breaking ball as you’re going to see,” Mazey said. “That was pretty good.”
Hampton lasted just 3 ⅔ innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts, but the bullpen helped keep the Mountaineers in the game. Maxx Yehl pitched 3 ⅓ innings without allowing a hit or run, and David Hagaman allowed one run on two hits in two innings. Yehl struck out three batters and Hagaman struck out two.
The Mountaineers made it a one-run game with a solo homer from Landon Wallace in the sixth, but Kansas added an insurance run with a one-out homer from Cole Elvis in the top of the ninth, before Hewlett closed out the 5-3 win.
The second game of the three-game series is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark. Blaine Traxel is expected to take the mound for WVU, while Sam Ireland is the projected starter for Kansas.