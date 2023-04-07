Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team gave up an early lead, struggled to get its offense going and lost 5-3 to Kansas on Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Kansas (14-14 overall, 4-3 Big 12) jumped on WVU (22-8, 2-2) starter Ben Hampton in the second with a solo home run from Jake English and a two-run shot from Chase Jans, before making it a 4-0 game the following inning when Janson Reeder scored on a wild pitch.

