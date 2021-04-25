The West Virginia University baseball team fell at Kansas State 9-4 on Sunday at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Mountaineers held three different leads in the rubber match of a three-game set against the Wildcats before the Kansas State tallied the final six runs of the game to earn the series win. WVU finished with four runs on seven hits with an error, while Kansas State tallied nine runs on 13 hits with an error.
Kansas State combined to hit four home runs on Sunday.
Kasey Ford earned the win for the Wildcats, while freshman Carlson Reed took the loss for WVU. The Marietta, Georgia, native fell to 1-4 on the year.
Sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick went 2 for 4 with an RBI and run for WVU. Senior infielder Tyler Doanes stole a base, the 36th of his career, moving him into the top 10 in program history in the category.
Following the weekend, the Mountaineers lead the all-time series over the Wildcats 13-11.
WVU returns to Morgantown for an 11-game homestand, which begins with a three-game series against TCU starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.